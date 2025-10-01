Georgia Tech Georgia Tech offense evolves as defenses zero in on Haynes King Yellow Jackets are thankful that their bye week will allow the offensive attack to change. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Matt Kelley/AP)

Offensive production, in theory, could become increasingly difficult for No. 17 Georgia Tech as this season progresses. The Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0 ACC) have an unmistakable identity of a physical, run-heavy attack that goes as their unique quarterback goes. And that identity hasn’t been a secret for quite some time.

The weekly challenge for the Jackets has become not only to perform and execute at a high level, but to do so when knowing the opposing defense has a strong idea of what is coming its way. “There’s definitely trends with the way people are playing our quarterback run game,” Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said Tuesday. “When I say quarterback run game, I’m talking about the reads and the different things like that, and the way people are playing their defensive ends. It’s a copycat (sport), and if people have success doing one thing or making (quarterback Haynes King) pull it, or making the running back pull it, that’s what they want to do within the structure of their defense. “We’ve seen a lot of carryover, and that’s really some of the reason you’ve seen high carries by the quarterback position is really the way people are playing us.” RELATED Read more about the Yellow Jackets Through five games, King leads Tech in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Someone unaware of the program’s philosophical shifts over the past five or so seasons may think the Jackets still line up in former Tech coach Paul Johnson’s option offense.

Because of the success with the run game, Tech’s aerial attack hasn’t been needed as much. King is 74-for-108 passing (68.5%, 28th nationally) for 758 yards and has completed only three touchdown passes, two of which came Saturday against Wake Forest.

Tech ranks 13th in the 17-team ACC in passing offense at 244 yards per game. Taking away a 457-yard game against FCS opponent Gardner-Webb and that average drops to 190.8 yards per contest. “Being efficient throwing the football is what’s important, and we’re throwing it around 70% efficiency right now,” Tech coach Brent Key said Wednesday on 680 The Fan. “In the passing game, have we had as many chunk, long throws? No. “Whatever option has the ‘W’ on it is what I wanna do. Sometimes the game dictates stuff a little different, and everything is based on our personnel and who we are. It’s not what’s out there and what everyone else is doing. We know our team better than anybody, and we’re putting pieces together each week to have this team win football games.” Along with King in the run game, Penn transfer Malachi Hosley has proved to be a solid offseason addition, having scored four times on the ground. Hosley is averaging 7.9 yards per carry. But senior Jamal Haynes has been able to muster only 2.9 yards per run in Tech’s three games against Power Four conference opponents. Redshirt freshman Trelain Maddox has been sidelined because of injury, although he is expected to return Oct. 11 when the Jackets face Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0 ACC) at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech has four receivers with at least 10 receptions. Three of those four receivers have one touchdown reception, with Dean Patterson having caught one as well. Sophomore Isiah Canion is Tech’s only wideout with multiple TD catches. The team’s quartet of tight ends, J.T. Byrne, Brett Seither, Josh Beetham and Luke Harpring, have combined to make eight catches for 88 yards. Getting that foursome more involved in the passing game, as well as Tech’s stable of versatile receivers, will be pivotal for Tech’s offense to move into the next gear over the next seven games. “We got all our base stuff in, and you can hide it and run the same stuff, showing different formations and motions, stuff like that,” King said earlier this month. “But we’re also still improving and still installing stuff. It’s also week to week. We might see a look and really like this play or this look. So, like I said, it’s kind of all over the place. I feel like we do a really good job of carrying over meetings to the practice field and the practice field to game days.” Tech’s offensive prowess, of course, starts up front where centers Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola, left tackle Ethan Mackenny, right guard Keylan Rutledge, right tackle Malachi Carney and right guard Joe Fusile have played steady, solid football. Tackle Jameson Riggs also has been called upon for nearly 70 snaps this season.