Georgia Tech basketball teams picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC

Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts to a play during their game against Stanford at McCamish Pavilion, Wednesday, February, 12, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 60-52. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Duke teams came out on top in the preseason polls.

Junior center Baye Ndongo was named second team all-ACC and received one vote for preseason ACC player of the year. An all-ACC third team selection last season, Ndongo returns having averaged 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

The Yellow Jackets, under third-year coach Damon Stoudamire , went 17-17 in 2024-25. Four players returned to Tech from that squad.

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 13th in the ACC’s preseason poll.

Duke was tabbed as the league’s preseason favorite in the poll of a select media panel while North Carolina State forward Darrion Williams was named ACC preseason player of the year. Louisville was picked to come in second.

On the women’s side, Tech’s first-year coach Karen Blair has her work cut out for her to exceed expectations. Her team was picked to land 15th in front of Pittsburgh (16), Boston College (17) and Wake Forest (18)

The Jackets won 22 games last season and made the NCAA Tournament, but only three players from that team returned for this season. Blair signed eight transfers to be part of her first Tech squad. The Jackets won 22 games last season and made the NCAA Tournament, but only three players from that team returned for this season. Blair signed eight transfers to be part of her first Tech squad.

Duke was tabbed as the ACC’s preseason favorite with North Carolina State coming in second as voted on by the league’s 18 coaches and a “blue ribbon” panel. Guard Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame was named the ACC preseason player of the year.