Georgia Bulldogs Georgia loses defensive starter to foot injury before Ole Miss Bulldogs announce DB Kyron Jones out indefinitely Georgia's running back Kyron Jones (31) intercepts a pass and runs for a touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Athens. Georgia won 48-7 over UT Martin. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

ATHENS — Georgia will be without a defensive star for the foreseeable future, as redshirt sophomore defensive back Kyron Jones suffered a foot injury. The school announced that he would be out indefinitely because of the injury. “Under the guidance of UGA’s medical staff, he will consult with some of the nation’s leading specialists to determine the best course of treatment.”

Jones has appeared in all six games for Georgia this season and ranks fourth on the team in tackles with 24 and a fumble recovery. Look for JaCorey Thomas to see an uptick in snaps at the safety position without Jones. Georgia could also insert Adrian Maddox or Zion Branch into the safety position. Georgia plays KJ Bolden at safety and Joenel Aguero at star. Elsewhere on the Georgia availability report, the Georgia rushing attack got some good news as it looks to get back on track after its worst outing of the season against Auburn. Elsewhere on the Georgia availability report, the Georgia rushing attack got some good news as it looks to get back on track after its worst outing of the season against Auburn. Running back Chauncey Bowens was not listed on the report after logging only four carries because of a calf injury against rival Auburn.

“He’s been fine. He’s done everything,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on the SEC Coaches teleconference on Wednesday. “I mean, he did everything last week, but it was kind of nagging him and he was available, but he’s done everything this week.”

Bowens leads the team in rushing with 315 yards and ranks second on the team in rushing touchdowns. As for those blocking for Bowens, things seem to be trending in the right direction. Monroe Freeling was not listed, while Earnest Greene and Juan Gaston are probable. Freeling picked up an ankle injury against Kentucky. He did not start against Auburn but played the final 65 plays of the game and earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance. Freeling picked up an ankle injury against Kentucky. He did not start against Auburn but played the final 65 plays of the game and earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance. “It just says a ton about his competitive character in a day and age when some guys have to look out for themselves or whatever, and he’s all about the team,” Smart said. “He made it clear that he wanted to help the team win that game. He played a huge role in that game, especially after the Juan ankle came, and we had to start flip-flopping.”

Greene has not played since the Tennessee game as he continues to deal with a back injury. Gaston has battled ankle injuries all season. “Yeah, all three of those guys have been practicing, doing a good job and continue to work today and trying to get as healthy as they can,” Smart said. Look for Bo Hughley to continue to be a factor in the offensive line rotation at both tackle spots. Georgia enters the game against Ole Miss with a 5-1 record, while the No. 5 Rebels are 6-0. Georgia enters the game against Ole Miss with a 5-1 record, while the No. 5 Rebels are 6-0. Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. ABC will broadcast the game.