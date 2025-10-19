Georgia jumps into Top 5 in AP poll after beating Ole Miss

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (second from right) celebrates with teammates after his third touchdown Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Bulldogs return to action Nov. 1, when they take on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville.

The defense struggled, not forcing a punt until the fourth quarter. Special teams were subpar, with Peyton Woodring shanking two kicks out of bounds.

“I’m so happy the players get return on the work ethic, physicality we play with, how we practice,” Smart said after the win. “It paid off on offense. Our ability to run the ball at the end of the day is probably the difference in the game. We sure couldn’t stop them very often. We stopped them when we had to.”

Georgia heads into its second off week with a 6-1 record and 4-1 mark in SEC play.