Georgia Bulldogs Georgia defense finally plays to its standard and suffocates Kentucky Bulldogs held the Wildcats to seven points before garbage time. Kentucky is limited offensively, but Georgia's defense finally played up to the high standard that Kirby Smart has set on Saturday in a 35-14 win over the Wildcats. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Kentucky is not a good offensive football team. Georgia made the Wildcats look awful on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. That's a big deal for a once-elite defense that slipped in 2024 and declined even further through four games this season. The Wildcats were in quicksand because Georgia's defense finally played to its standard during the 35-14 victory.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that,” Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson said. “We’ve all got room for improvement. But we did play a great game.” They did. It matters. The Wildcats shouldn’t be able to accomplish much against No. 12 Georgia’s defense. They ended up not doing much more than Marshall of the Sun Belt (zero points scored vs. UGA before garbage time) or FCS Austin Peay (six). Georgia’s first-team defense held the Wildcats to seven points and 4.1 yards per play through three quarters (eight possessions). Junior linebacker CJ Allen had a key takeaway early in the second half. Redshirt freshman Ellis Robinson IV snagged an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter. The dominant defensive performance was a good sign for the Bulldogs after lackluster efforts in consecutive games. Tennessee shredded Georgia for 38 points in regulation. The Bulldogs won that game in overtime, but they lost to Alabama last week while surrendering 24 points in the first half.

The Bulldogs answered by making the Wildcats look even more hapless than usual. Ole Miss and South Carolina are statistically better than Georgia on defense, but Kentucky had a harder time scoring against the Bulldogs before Kirby Smart sat his starters. What got into Georgia’s defenders? “Basically, everybody having fire, passion and energy,” Johnson said. “Not just being one flame on the field and creating blue fire.” The Wildcats couldn’t handle the heat. They made it inside Georgia’s 40-yard line just twice in eight drives through three quarters and scored only once. RELATED Kirby Smart hammers home the importance of fast starts after win over Kentucky To get where they want to go, the Bulldogs will need more efforts like this against better offensive teams than Kentucky. They hadn’t met their standard before Saturday.

“You could say that,” Wilson said. What’s been missing? “The main thing is really just turnovers.” Check that off the list. Allen forced a fumble during Kentucky’s first drive after halftime. He jarred the ball loose from Seth McGowan and recovered it at UK’s 38-yard line. Kentucky had gained a first down on the previous play and was looking to cut into Georgia’s 21-7 lead. They were down 28-7 after Georgia turned Allen’s takeaway into another touchdown. It was just the third forced fumble for the Bulldogs this season and the first one they recovered. They put in extra work on punching the ball out during practice in the days before the game.

"We emphasized that this whole week, and CJ got one out," Wilson said. "I was happy as hell." It wasn't all good times for Georgia's defense. The group missed out on chances to bury the Wildcats before halftime. UGA scored touchdowns on its first two drives for a 14-0 lead. Kentucky gained just 16 yards on five plays during its first drive. Then Kentucky's Kendrick Law caught a 38-yard pass on the second play of the next drive. Two plays later, quarterback Cutter Boley found Josh Kattus for a 29-yard touchdown catch. Long pass plays have been an issue for Georgia's defense. The Bulldogs allowed 13 passes of 20-plus yards in their first four games, tied for 64th nationally among FBS teams per cfbstats.com. Smart said Georgia's secondary is a "work in progress."

"We are getting hands on people a little better," Smart said. "We are getting balls (knocked) down, 50-50 balls. We've worked really hard on that. We've got to continue to do it, but I'm proud of the growth we've had and the development." Georgia's defense also was on its heels before halftime. The Bulldogs led 21-0 when UK started a drive from its 35-yard line. The Wildcats didn't score, but they marched down the field before mistakes sank them. The Wildcats wasted 28 seconds before calling a timeout on a third down at UGA's 43-yard line. They dropped a pass at the 7-yard line. And they missed a 26-yard field goal attempt on third down as the clock expired (that timeout would have come in handy). As mentioned, Kentucky is not a good offensive football team. The Wildcats have the SEC's worst passing offense, and they are just decent at running the ball. They scored 23 points at home against Ole Miss with three of those tacked on in garbage time. Kentucky scored 13 points at South Carolina last weekend. Things will get harder for Georgia's defense. Two of the SEC's elite offensive teams, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, are on the schedule. UGA finishes the regular season against another team that can put up points, Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs surely will face high-powered offenses if they make it to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.