Fitzgerald coach describes time-eating drives that fueled upset of Thomasville

“I have always believed in running the ball and had run-based offenses everywhere I have been. That was the longest drive I can ever remember having. Our offensive staff and players did an unbelievable job on the series.”

1. First drive of the second half. You possessed the ball for 11:18 out of your single-wing offense. Can you remember a drive like that, either your team or the other, in your coaching career?

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Fitzgerald coach Wesley Tankersley, whose team defeated then-No. 3 Thomasville 24-21 last week. The second half was remarkable for two Fitzgerald drives, the first chewing 11:18 off the clock and covering 73 yards and 19 plays to open the half, the second covering 95 yards on 14 plays. The victory put Fitzgerald back into the Class A Division I rankings at No. 10 after the team fell out following a 3-3 start. Tankersley got the Fitzgerald job when previous coach Tucker Pruitt, the coach of Fitzgerald’s 2021 Class 2A championship team, left for Appling County this past offseason. Tankersley, an 18-year Georgia head coach, had just led Stephens County to the Class 2A quarterfinals and won two region titles there.

2. Was there something in the play calling or schemes that was different in that drive from what you were doing in the first half?

“We had moved the ball at the end of the half successfully, but the clock running down to end the half made us hurry up and go away from it somewhat so we could try to score with time running down. So, the third-quarter drive was based off stuff we had success with in the first half and then adjustments and additions to that by the offensive staff at halftime to make it even better.”

3. Is this year’s offense the same as last year’s with Coach Pruitt?

“I retained many of the coaches that were on staff that didn’t go with Coach Pruitt to Appling. We felt that it was best to keep some of the same offensive principals in the offense that has been successful for Fitzgerald. We obviously also add our own spin to it as well. It is a mix of stuff they have done and new additions to supplement it.”

4. What’s been the experience of taking over a job where the program has good reason to expect you to hit the ground running and win? Some new coaches have struggled in those situations this year, and of course, you were looking at possibly being 3-4 yourself before getting a great win last week. How do you manage that?

“It is not easy. I don’t think winning is ever easy. Taking over a job and not knowing the kids’ names until the middle of June brings unique challenges. We have had some struggles, but our players deserve all the credit for staying positive and working hard to improve each day. We are taking it one game and one week at a time right now.”

