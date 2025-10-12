AJC Varsity Georgia high school football rankings: No. 1 team drops despite 1-point win North Oconee’s 23-game losing streak intact after 14-13 win A football rests on the field at Cambridge High School in Milton, Georgia, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Two No. 1 teams won by a point last week. Carver of Columbus kept its ranking. North Oconee did not. Creekside, a 91-0 winner over Drew, is the new No. 1 team in Class 4A. The historic victory, the largest point spread in a GHSA game in more than 75 years, wasn’t the main catalyst, however. Drew is winless.

More significant was North Oconee's close call, a 14-13 victory over 4-4 Eastside. North Oconee won its 23rd straight game on a blocked extra point in the fourth quarter. North Oconee suffered a real loss last week when AJC Super 11 linebacker/tight end Khamari Brooks announced his high school football career was over because of a hip injury. Brooks is a senior all-state football and basketball player committed to Georgia. For Creekside, a 2024 semifinalist and 2023 state runner-up, the No. 1 ranking is Seminoles' first since 2014, although they have spent 25 weeks at No. 2 during the absence. Creekside's average score this season is 61-7. Among eight defeated opponents include DeSoto, a Texas team in the top 200 of MaxPreps and High School Football American national rankings. Creekside beat DeSoto 70-28 and now stands in the top 100 of three national polls. Creekside has shut out its past five opponents.

Carver, the other one-point victor, stayed atop of the Class 2A rankings. As does North Oconee, Carver has a 23-game winning streak. Its victory Friday, by an 8-7 count, came against seventh-ranked Sumter County.

New in the rankings this week is Fitzgerald, which defeated No. 3 Thomasville 24-21 in a Class Division I game. Fitzgerald, now No. 10, filled a vacancy created by previous No. 5 Rabun County, which lost to unranked Oglethorpe County 28-19. Three weeks remain in the regular season. Previous week's ranking in parentheses after this week's ranking. Class 6A (1) Grayson (8-0) (2) Buford (7-0) (3) Carrollton (8-0) (4) Lowndes (8-0) (5) McEachern (7-0) (6) Douglas County (6-2) (7) North Gwinnett (6-1) (8) Colquitt County (6-2) (9) Valdosta (7-1) (10) Hillgrove (7-0)

Class 5A (1) Hughes (7-0) (2) Thomas County Central (7-0) (4) Gainesville (7-1) (5) Houston County (7-0) (3) Milton (6-2) (6) Roswell (6-1) (7) Lee County (5-2) (8) Rome (5-2) (9) Sequoyah (7-1) (10) Northgate (7-0) Class 4A (2) Creekside (8-0) (1) North Oconee (8-0) (3) Cartersville (8-0) (4) Benedictine (4-2) (5) Ware County (6-1) (6) Marist (6-1) (7) Central-Carrollton (7-0) (8) Cambridge (7-1) (9) Kell (6-2) (10) Blessed Trinity (4-3) Class 3A (1) Sandy Creek (7-0) (2) Peach County (7-0) (3) Calhoun (5-2) (4) Jefferson (7-1) (5) North Hall (7-0) (6) LaGrange (7-1) (7) Troup (7-0) (8) Jenkins (6-1) (9) West Laurens (7-0) (10) Westside-Augusta (7-0) Class 2A (1) Carver-Columbus (8-0) (2) Pierce County (7-0) (3) Carver-Atlanta (8-0) (4) Morgan County (7-0) (5) Rockmart (6-1) (6) Callaway (6-2) (7) Sumter County (7-1) (8) Hapeville Charter (3-4) (9) North Murray (7-0) (10) Thomson (5-3)