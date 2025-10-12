AJC Varsity

Georgia high school football rankings: No. 1 team drops despite 1-point win

North Oconee’s 23-game losing streak intact after 14-13 win
47 minutes ago

Two No. 1 teams won by a point last week. Carver of Columbus kept its ranking. North Oconee did not.

Creekside, a 91-0 winner over Drew, is the new No. 1 team in Class 4A. The historic victory, the largest point spread in a GHSA game in more than 75 years, wasn’t the main catalyst, however. Drew is winless.

More significant was North Oconee’s close call, a 14-13 victory over 4-4 Eastside. North Oconee won its 23rd straight game on a blocked extra point in the fourth quarter.

North Oconee suffered a real loss last week when AJC Super 11 linebacker/tight end Khamari Brooks announced his high school football career was over because of a hip injury. Brooks is a senior all-state football and basketball player committed to Georgia.

For Creekside, a 2024 semifinalist and 2023 state runner-up, the No. 1 ranking is Seminoles’ first since 2014, although they have spent 25 weeks at No. 2 during the absence.

Creekside’s average score this season is 61-7. Among eight defeated opponents include DeSoto, a Texas team in the top 200 of MaxPreps and High School Football American national rankings. Creekside beat DeSoto 70-28 and now stands in the top 100 of three national polls. Creekside has shut out its past five opponents.

Carver, the other one-point victor, stayed atop of the Class 2A rankings. As does North Oconee, Carver has a 23-game winning streak. Its victory Friday, by an 8-7 count, came against seventh-ranked Sumter County.

New in the rankings this week is Fitzgerald, which defeated No. 3 Thomasville 24-21 in a Class Division I game.

Fitzgerald, now No. 10, filled a vacancy created by previous No. 5 Rabun County, which lost to unranked Oglethorpe County 28-19.

Three weeks remain in the regular season.

Previous week’s ranking in parentheses after this week’s ranking.

Class 6A

  1. (1) Grayson (8-0)
  2. (2) Buford (7-0)
  3. (3) Carrollton (8-0)
  4. (4) Lowndes (8-0)
  5. (5) McEachern (7-0)
  6. (6) Douglas County (6-2)
  7. (7) North Gwinnett (6-1)
  8. (8) Colquitt County (6-2)
  9. (9) Valdosta (7-1)
  10. (10) Hillgrove (7-0)

Class 5A

  1. (1) Hughes (7-0)
  2. (2) Thomas County Central (7-0)
  3. (4) Gainesville (7-1)
  4. (5) Houston County (7-0)
  5. (3) Milton (6-2)
  6. (6) Roswell (6-1)
  7. (7) Lee County (5-2)
  8. (8) Rome (5-2)
  9. (9) Sequoyah (7-1)
  10. (10) Northgate (7-0)
Class 4A

  1. (2) Creekside (8-0)
  2. (1) North Oconee (8-0)
  3. (3) Cartersville (8-0)
  4. (4) Benedictine (4-2)
  5. (5) Ware County (6-1)
  6. (6) Marist (6-1)
  7. (7) Central-Carrollton (7-0)
  8. (8) Cambridge (7-1)
  9. (9) Kell (6-2)
  10. (10) Blessed Trinity (4-3)

Class 3A

  1. (1) Sandy Creek (7-0)
  2. (2) Peach County (7-0)
  3. (3) Calhoun (5-2)
  4. (4) Jefferson (7-1)
  5. (5) North Hall (7-0)
  6. (6) LaGrange (7-1)
  7. (7) Troup (7-0)
  8. (8) Jenkins (6-1)
  9. (9) West Laurens (7-0)
  10. (10) Westside-Augusta (7-0)

Class 2A

  1. (1) Carver-Columbus (8-0)
  2. (2) Pierce County (7-0)
  3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (8-0)
  4. (4) Morgan County (7-0)
  5. (5) Rockmart (6-1)
  6. (6) Callaway (6-2)
  7. (7) Sumter County (7-1)
  8. (8) Hapeville Charter (3-4)
  9. (9) North Murray (7-0)
  10. (10) Thomson (5-3)

Class A Division I

  1. (1) Worth County (8-0)
  2. (2) Toombs County (6-1)
  3. (4) Heard County (7-0)
  4. (6) Bleckley County (6-1)
  5. (7) Northeast (5-2)
  6. (8) Swainsboro (7-1)
  7. (3) Thomasville (5-3)
  8. (9) Dodge County (6-1)
  9. (10) Lamar County (7-0)
  10. (NR) Fitzgerald (4-3)

Out: No. 5 Rabun County (7-1)

Class A Division II

  1. (1) Lincoln County (7-0)
  2. (2) Clinch County (8-0)
  3. (3) Bowdon (6-2)
  4. (4) Johnson County (8-0)
  5. (5) Brooks County (3-5)
  6. (6) Early County (5-2)
  7. (7) Wheeler County (7-0)
  8. (8) Screven County (7-0)
  9. (9) Seminole County (5-1)
  10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (6-2)

Class 3A-A Private

  1. (1) Hebron Christian (5-1)
  2. (2) Fellowship Christian (6-1)
  3. (3) Calvary Day (6-1)
  4. (5) Savannah Christian (5-3)
  5. (6) Prince Avenue Christian (5-2)
  6. (4) Aquinas (5-2)
  7. (7) Athens Academy (7-1)
  8. (8) Holy Innocents’ (5-3)
  9. (9) Wesleyan (6-2)
  10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-2)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

