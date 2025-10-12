Georgia high school football rankings: No. 1 team drops despite 1-point win

Two No. 1 teams won by a point last week. Carver of Columbus kept its ranking. North Oconee did not.
Creekside, a 91-0 winner over Drew, is the new No. 1 team in Class 4A. The historic victory, the largest point spread in a GHSA game in more than 75 years, wasn’t the main catalyst, however. Drew is winless.
More significant was North Oconee’s close call, a 14-13 victory over 4-4 Eastside. North Oconee won its 23rd straight game on a blocked extra point in the fourth quarter.
North Oconee suffered a real loss last week when AJC Super 11 linebacker/tight end Khamari Brooks announced his high school football career was over because of a hip injury. Brooks is a senior all-state football and basketball player committed to Georgia.
For Creekside, a 2024 semifinalist and 2023 state runner-up, the No. 1 ranking is Seminoles’ first since 2014, although they have spent 25 weeks at No. 2 during the absence.
Creekside’s average score this season is 61-7. Among eight defeated opponents include DeSoto, a Texas team in the top 200 of MaxPreps and High School Football American national rankings. Creekside beat DeSoto 70-28 and now stands in the top 100 of three national polls. Creekside has shut out its past five opponents.
Carver, the other one-point victor, stayed atop of the Class 2A rankings. As does North Oconee, Carver has a 23-game winning streak. Its victory Friday, by an 8-7 count, came against seventh-ranked Sumter County.
New in the rankings this week is Fitzgerald, which defeated No. 3 Thomasville 24-21 in a Class Division I game.
Fitzgerald, now No. 10, filled a vacancy created by previous No. 5 Rabun County, which lost to unranked Oglethorpe County 28-19.