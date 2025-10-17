Falcons’ special teams, including ace DeAngelo Malone, looking to make jump

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the Bills driving to try to stay in the two-score game, special-teams maven DeAngelo Malone was in on the Falcons’ prevent-defense package.

He made the interception and took a knee to secure the Falcons’ 24-14 victory over the Bills on Monday.

“It was a blessing,” Malone told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I feel like everybody came out there and executed. I feel like guys played (very hard), guys laid their bodies on the line in all phases. Everybody did their job.”

The Falcons will continue to count on Malone on special teams and in some defensive packages. He’ll get some action when the Falcons (3-2) face the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“DeAngelo’s been a part of that rotation all year,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s one of those guys that goes down on a bunch of different packages that we have. He’s done nothing but show us that he’s going to play better and get better. He’s been doing those things even since last year.”

Malone, who played at Martin Luther King High, Cedar Grove High and Western Kentucky, was selected in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2022 draft. It was his first career interception.

He has played on four snaps on defense and 103 on special teams this season.

“He’s been one of those guys (who’s) been able to go out and find ways to get on the grass,” Morris said. “Whether it’s as a dropper (in coverage). Whether it’s as a rusher. Whether it’s as a dominant special-team player for us. He’s a significant contributor to our football team.”

Other special-teams players are also contributing.

“The core guys (showed) up,” special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “Feleipe Franks, DeMarcco Hellams and Mike Ford were being disruptive in coverage. It was good to have KhaDarel Hodge back. He made a couple of tackles.”

