Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ special teams, including ace DeAngelo Malone, looking to make jump

Special teams maven had the big interception to end Bills’ game, and big plays loom.
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate with linebacker DeAngelo Malone after an interception during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate with linebacker DeAngelo Malone after an interception during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
29 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the Bills driving to try to stay in the two-score game, special-teams maven DeAngelo Malone was in on the Falcons’ prevent-defense package.

He made the interception and took a knee to secure the Falcons’ 24-14 victory over the Bills on Monday.

“It was a blessing,” Malone told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I feel like everybody came out there and executed. I feel like guys played (very hard), guys laid their bodies on the line in all phases. Everybody did their job.”

The Falcons will continue to count on Malone on special teams and in some defensive packages. He’ll get some action when the Falcons (3-2) face the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“DeAngelo’s been a part of that rotation all year,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s one of those guys that goes down on a bunch of different packages that we have. He’s done nothing but show us that he’s going to play better and get better. He’s been doing those things even since last year.”

Malone, who played at Martin Luther King High, Cedar Grove High and Western Kentucky, was selected in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2022 draft. It was his first career interception.

He has played on four snaps on defense and 103 on special teams this season.

“He’s been one of those guys (who’s) been able to go out and find ways to get on the grass,” Morris said. “Whether it’s as a dropper (in coverage). Whether it’s as a rusher. Whether it’s as a dominant special-team player for us. He’s a significant contributor to our football team.”

Other special-teams players are also contributing.

“The core guys (showed) up,” special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “Feleipe Franks, DeMarcco Hellams and Mike Ford were being disruptive in coverage. It was good to have KhaDarel Hodge back. He made a couple of tackles.”

RELATED
Sizing up the NFC South — and where the Falcons stand

The opponents’ average drive-start is at the 32.4 yards over 49 possessions, which ranks 25th in the league, according to Pro Football Reference.

“We’ve had a little bit of leakage,” Williams said. “We look forward to the challenge this week, going against a really physical and tough San Francisco 49ers special-teams unit. They have really good returners.”

Williams also noted that first-round draft pick Jalon Walker has been playing on the kickoff-coverage team and that punter Bradley Pinion has been doing a nice job of placing the kickoffs into the landing zone.

“He’s putting the ball where it needs to be, so we can go out there and execute the highest level,” Williams said. “A lot of credit to those guys; we are working our best to try to play complementary football.”

The Falcons have 10 returns for 81 yards for an average of 8.1 yards per return, which ranks 25th in the league. Six punts have been returned for touchdowns league-wide.

The Falcons have returned 21 kickoffs for 550 yards for an average of 26.2 yards, which ranks 14th in the league. There’s been one returned for a touchdown in the league: New England’s Antonio Gibson (Eagle’s Landing High) returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown against the Dolphins in Week 2.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew has handled the punt returns. Agnew and wide receiver Deven Thompkins returned the kickoffs against the Bills.

“We’re always close,” Williams said. “You look at any return in the NFL, (and) you’re always one block, maybe two blocks away. Our challenge is, can we play that down longer, harder and finish that down longer than the opponent?”

RELATED
Falcons inside linebackers at the heart of the No. 1 defense in the NFL

Williams noted that there are open seams on every punt and kickoff return.

“How fast can the returner surface on the other side of that seam?” Williams said. “So, our guys are working at it. We’re making sure Agnew, as a punt returner, is swinging at the right pitch. Making sure he’s returning the right football. He had a 10-yard return the other day, which is a first down for us. We’re close, but we got to continue to work.”

New kicker Parker Romo, who was aligned on the right hash mark, had a 37-yard field-goal attempt blocked.

“He just has to hit a better ball,” Williams said. “That’s all it comes down to when you’re that close. Even on deep field goals, some of the things you look at when you evaluate kickers is the trajectory, the height. Can you get rise on the ball?”

Williams was pleased with how Romo bounced back later in the game and made a 33-yard field goal to give the Falcons a two-score lead.

“He had great height and great contact on the one to give us a two-score lead,” Williams said.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

49ers Buccaneers Football

Sizing up the NFC South — and where the Falcons stand

Falcons defense took oath to focus on ‘getting population’ to the football

Dirty Birds Dispatch: The NFL’s top-ranked defense

Keep Reading

Falcons inside linebackers at the heart of the No. 1 defense in the NFL

Next up for the Falcons: the injury-riddled 49ers

Falcons’ injury report: Cornerback A.J. Terrell set to return vs. Bills

Featured

100325 Arena Logistics

Inside the team that transforms State Farm Arena overnight, from games to concerts

Some ‘No Kings’ protests may snarl traffic Saturday. Here’s how to get around.

Georgia students still outpacing national average on ACT. See results by school.