Atlanta Falcons

Falcons roster moves: Drake London questionable; Deablo to injured reserve

Injured LB to miss several games on IR; Jordan Fuller activated; WR Dylan Drummond, QB Easton Stick promoted to game-day roster.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The Falcons also placed Divine Deablo on injured reserve and promoted a third quarterback. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
26 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons made a few roster moves that indicate quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to start against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Third quarterback Easton Stick was promoted to the game-day roster.

Wide receiver Drake London, who has a hip injury, was downgraded to questionable.

Also, linebacker Divine Deablo (fractured forearm) was placed on injured reserve. Linebacker Ronnie Harrison was signed to the active roster and safety Jordan Fuller was moved to the active roster from injured reserve.

In addition to Stick, wide receiver Dylan Drummond was promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

