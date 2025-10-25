Falcons roster moves: Drake London questionable; Deablo to injured reserve

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The Falcons also placed Divine Deablo on injured reserve and promoted a third quarterback. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Injured LB to miss several games on IR; Jordan Fuller activated; WR Dylan Drummond, QB Easton Stick promoted to game-day roster.

Third quarterback Easton Stick was promoted to the game-day roster.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons made a few roster moves that indicate quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to start against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Wide receiver Drake London, who has a hip injury, was downgraded to questionable.

Also, linebacker Divine Deablo (fractured forearm) was placed on injured reserve. Linebacker Ronnie Harrison was signed to the active roster and safety Jordan Fuller was moved to the active roster from injured reserve.

In addition to Stick, wide receiver Dylan Drummond was promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster.