Falcons’ report card: Defense made NFL MVP look like an ordinary guy
The Atlanta Falcons defense held Josh Allen in check during a 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday Night Football.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie grabs Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
The Falcons raced to a lead and then the defense turned in a spectacular performance against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning MVP of the NFL.
The Falcons wanted to show they are ready for prime time and did so on Monday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“Big-time team win,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of his team’s 24-14 victory. “Well-fought by the guys. We knew it would be a tough game. Liked the atmosphere, the fans, engagement and everything they brought to the part of the night was absolutely outstanding.”
Clearly, Morris didn’t hear the throngs of Buffalo fans making noise when the Falcons had the ball on third downs early in the game. It was so loud the team may have needed a silent count.
However, once the offense got rolling and was converting third downs, the Buffalo fans were quiet.
The Falcons improved their record to 3-2 and are set to play at the 49ers (4-2) on Sunday night.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the win:
Quarterbacks
Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 of 32 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and finished with a passer rating of 97.1. The Falcons scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions in the game. Penix had a couple of ill-advised throws late and a couple of errant passes. Grade: A
Running backs
Bijan Robinson was spectacular, as he rushed 19 times for 170 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown run. He also caught six passes for 68 yards. Tyler Allgeier rushed 10 times for 32 yards and had a nice 21-yard touchdown run in which he ran over Bills safety Taylor Rapp on his way into the end zone. Tight end Feleipe Franks can be an honorary running back for this game. He took a direct snap in a short-yardage situation to pick up the first down. Grade: A-plus
Wide receiver Drake London was nearly unstoppable, catching 10 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. He nearly had another score, but stepped out of bounds at the 1-yard line just before the half. Casey Washington did not catch either of his two targets, but he was praised for his downfield blocking on Robinson’s 81-yard run. Ray-Ray McCloud was a healthy scratch and was inactive for the game. Morris said it was a “coach’s decision.” Darnell Mooney was inactive because of a hamstring injury. Tight end Kyle Pitts caught three of four targets for 18 yards. Grade: B
Offensive linemen
The line mauled the interior of the Bills’ defense. Robinson’s big run started behind right guard Chris Lindstrom. Jake Matthews went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Michael Jerrell, who was acquired in August in a trade with Seattle, came in and finished the game. The players were joking about how Matthews, who has started 182 consecutive games, somehow would be back to play Sunday against the 49ers. Penix was sacked twice, and the Bills had four quarterback hits. Grade: A
Defensive linemen
David Onyemata and Zach Harrison continued to anchor the interior of the line. Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro were also active up front. Sam Roberts was active for the game in place of LaCale London, who was inactive. Onyemata, Orhorhoro and Roberts each had a sack. Bills running back James Cook, a former Georgia standout, rushed 17 times for 87 yards. The Bills averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Grade: B-plus
Linebackers
Divine Deablo finished with five tackles and Kaden Elliss had four. DeAngelo Malone had the interception with under a minute to play to secure the victory. James Pearce Jr. was active. Jalon Walker pressured Allen on a fourth-down play in which he had to throw a flip pass. Grade: B
Nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. was inactive. He was listed as questionable for the game with a knee/hamstring injury. Dee Alford replaced Bowman and had an interception. Cornerback A.J. Terrell returned after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. The Bills came out throwing deep and connected on a 45-yard pass play to Joshua Palmer. However, they passed for only 135 yards the rest of the way. Alford and Hughes were the leading tacklers, with six each. Grade: B
Special teams
Kicker Parker Romo had a 37-yard field-goal attempt blocked by the 6-foot-6 Greg Rousseau in the fourth quarter. Romo made a 33-yarder with under two minutes to play to make it a two-score game. Punter Bradley Pinion averaged a net 39.8 yards on four punts and had a long of 51 yards. Returner Jamal Agnew had one punt return and three fair-catches. Agnew and Deven Thompkins, who was elevated from the practice squad, handled the kickoff returns. Grade: B-plus.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
