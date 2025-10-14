Falcons’ report card: Defense made NFL MVP look like an ordinary guy

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie grabs Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The Atlanta Falcons defense held Josh Allen in check during a 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Atlanta Falcons defense held Josh Allen in check during a 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday Night Football.

“Big-time team win,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of his team’s 24-14 victory . “Well-fought by the guys. We knew it would be a tough game. Liked the atmosphere, the fans, engagement and everything they brought to the part of the night was absolutely outstanding.”

The Falcons wanted to show they are ready for prime time and did so on Monday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Big-time team win,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of his team’s 24-14 victory . “Well-fought by the guys. We knew it would be a tough game. Liked the atmosphere, the fans, engagement and everything they brought to the part of the night was absolutely outstanding.”

The Falcons wanted to show they are ready for prime time and did so on Monday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons raced to a lead and then the defense turned in a spectacular performance against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning MVP of the NFL.

Clearly, Morris didn’t hear the throngs of Buffalo fans making noise when the Falcons had the ball on third downs early in the game. It was so loud the team may have needed a silent count.

However, once the offense got rolling and was converting third downs, the Buffalo fans were quiet.

The Falcons improved their record to 3-2 and are set to play at the 49ers (4-2) on Sunday night.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the win: