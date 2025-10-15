Atlanta Falcons Falcons lineman Michael Jerrell ready to answer the bell when it rings Veterans on line help second-year swing tackle step in for injured Jake Matthews vs. Bills. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said injured left tackle Jake Matthews is "day-to-day" after injuring his ankle Monday against the Bills. Second-year swing tackle Michael Jerrell stepped in for Matthews against Buffalo and "filled in and did a nice job," Morris said. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — If Jake Matthews is not ready to play, backup swing tackle Michael Jerrell is on standby. Matthews, the Falcons’ stalwart left tackle, suffered an ankle injury in the 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday. His status will be closely watched as the Falcons (3-2) get set to play the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Matthews left the game late in the second quarter, and Jerrell popped right into his spot. "It's a little bit of a challenge, but it's not that tough because you know that's your role," Jerrell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I know that's my role as the swing tackle to be ready at any given moment." Jerrell likes to prepare during the practice week as if he's the starter.

“When my number is called, I have to always be ready to step up,” said Jerrell, who the Falcons acquired in a trade with Seattle in August. “I have to prepare just like a starter. It’s a little bit tough trying to get going, but once you get going, it’s just normal like anything else.”

Morris felt that Jerrell did a good job. "He filled in and did a nice job," Morris said. "Was able to go out there and finish that game for us. … He went out there and played well. … When you don't notice those guys, that's really a good thing." Jerrell, who was a late bloomer at NCAA Division II Findlay (Ohio), was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Seahawks. He played in 10 games and made three starts for the Seahawks as a rookie. The Falcons sent a conditional seventh-round pick to the Seahawks for Jerrell. Since the trade, he's been quietly blending in with his new team. "I fit right on in," Jerrell said. "It was like a match made in heaven. The personalities and everything matched up. Scheme and everything. They welcomed me with open arms."

Jerrell had to pick up the nuances of the Falcons' outside-zone blocking system. "They caught me up to speed," Jerrell said. "No secrets among us. Great group of guys. Also, I'm very thankful to be a part of it." Jerrell was on the field in the fourth quarter when the Falcons put together a 14-play, 68-yard drive. Parker Romo made a 33-yard field goal to make it a two-score game with under two minutes to play. "It felt good," Jerrell said. "All we were thinking was stay on the field. We have to put points on the board. We've got to put the game away. That's all we keep thinking was strain, strain, strain." Jerrell enjoyed working next to left guard Matthew Bergeron.

“He was a great helper,” Jerrell said. “He was part of the guys who brought me along. I’m very thankful for that. I’m very thankful to play next to him.” The offensive linemen were chatting after the game and talking about how they expect Matthews to play against the 49ers, how it would take an act of Congress to keep him out of a game. Bergeron didn’t mind helping Jerrell get comfortable during the game. “It just shows how (offensive line) coach (Dwayne) Ledford has us prepared,” Bergeron said. “Throughout training camp and throughout the season, as a unit and as a group, everybody is taking reps. We are all on the same page.” The communication was maintained even after Jerrell came into the game.