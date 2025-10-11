Falcons Logo
Falcons’ injury report: Cornerback A.J. Terrell set to return vs. Bills

WR Darnell Mooney, CB Clark Phillips III, DT LaCale London and DT Ta’Quon Graham are out.
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (left) — pictured fighting with Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller for the ball on Sept. 7 — is returning to Atlanta's lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (left) — pictured fighting with Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller for the ball on Sept. 7 — is returning to Atlanta's lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) were ruled out for the game against the Bills set for 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Also, defensive tackles LaCale London (triceps) and Ta’Quon Graham (calf) were ruled out.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell, who’s coming back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the past two games, did not receive a game-day designation and is set to return to the starting lineup.

“He’s up,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after practice Saturday.

Dee Alford started the past to games at cornerback for Terrell. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the game against Minnesota on Sept. 14 and missed the games against Carolina and Washington.

He was shooting for the Bills game for his return.

“They’ve got an explosive team,” Terrell said. “Josh Allen is the guy. Monday night at the Benz was something that I was keying for. I’m happy that I’m 100% and ready to go.”

With Mooney out, second-year wide receiver Casey Washington will start.

“Casey Washington will be huge for us,” Morris said. “That’s his position, the X (split end). We should be solid there.”

Also, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (groin) and safety Xavier Watts (ankle) did not receive a game-day designation. Both were limited in practice Friday.

Cornerback Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder) and Billy Bowman (knee) were listed at questionable.

Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) and safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) were declared out by the Bills.

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), who hasn’t played since Week 1 against the Ravens, is trending toward playing.

“I feel a lot better than last week, a lot more confident,” Oliver said to the Buffalo media Friday. “I’m ready.”

