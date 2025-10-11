Falcons’ injury report: Cornerback A.J. Terrell set to return vs. Bills
WR Darnell Mooney, CB Clark Phillips III, DT LaCale London and DT Ta’Quon Graham are out.
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (left) — pictured fighting with Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller for the ball on Sept. 7 — is returning to Atlanta's lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) were ruled out for the game against the Bills set for 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Also, defensive tackles LaCale London (triceps) and Ta’Quon Graham (calf) were ruled out.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell, who’s coming back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the past two games, did not receive a game-day designation and is set to return to the starting lineup.
“He’s up,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after practice Saturday.
Dee Alford started the past to games at cornerback for Terrell. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the game against Minnesota on Sept. 14 and missed the games against Carolina and Washington.
He was shooting for the Bills game for his return.
“They’ve got an explosive team,” Terrell said. “Josh Allen is the guy. Monday night at the Benz was something that I was keying for. I’m happy that I’m 100% and ready to go.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
