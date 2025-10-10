Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Washington, McCloud could combine to replace Mooney’s production

‘I just want to play my game,’ Washington says.
Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington (left) celebrates with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. after his touchdown during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington (left) celebrates with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. after his touchdown during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receivers Casey Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud pronounced themselves ready to do some of the heavy lifting on offense.

With wide receiver Darnell Mooney battling back from a hamstring injury, there will be some opportunities at the No. 2 wide receiver slot for the Falcons if he can’t play when the Falcons (2-2) face the Bills (4-1) at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It doesn’t take a defensive genius to figure out that the Bills will concentrate first on stopping running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. That would leave a bunch of favorable matchups for the No. 2 wide receiver.

RELATED
Falcons’ Darnell Mooney missed practice; considered ‘day to day’

“I just want to play my game,” Washington said. “I just love football, man. Anytime I get to go out there and play, just another day, another opportunity that I get to do what I love. So, I try not too hard to think about what could happen. My preparation sets me up for the opportunity.”

McCloud had a career-high in receptions (62) and receiving yards (686) last season playing mostly out of the slot.

“So, I mean, for me, I’m going to step up and do whatever I can when my number is called,” McCloud said. “I’m going to show out and do what I need to do. As a (group), I think we build that type of culture, next-man-up mentality. I was the next man up. Everybody just hold their weight and come to play. Have fun doing it.”

Washington, who was a sixth-round NFL draft pick out of Illinois in 2024, had a spectacular training camp this year. He opened the regular season as the starter with Mooney out with a shoulder injury.

Washington suffered a concussion in the opener and missed the next two games before returning against the Commanders on Sept. 28.

RELATED
Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier give offense an identity

He caught 3 of 6 targets for 33 yards in the opener against the Buccaneers and 1 of 3 for 19 yards against the Commanders.

“I think just the processing of the plays and being able to play fast,” Washington said. “I think that’s huge. In college you get to the point where it’s like I’m just playing football, like it’s just a flow thing. I’m starting to get that feeling back.”

He didn’t get downcast during his time in the league’s concussion protocol.

“It’s just part of the game,” Washington said. “As much as you don’t want injuries to happen, (they) happen. … It’s something that you just have to accept. So it (was horrible) to be out for that time.”

He was elated to return.

“When I got the chance to get cleared and get back on the field, I just went right back to putting my foot on the gas and trying to stay ready for my opportunities,” said Washington, who noted he’s had a couple of concussions before.

Last season, he spent most of his time on the scout team working with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“That’s a great thing anytime the quarterback feels like he has confidence to throw you the ball,” Washington said.

Penix believes Washington, McCloud and fellow receiver KhaDarel Hodge will help replace Mooney’s production.

“I feel great about them,” Penix said. “I feel great about anybody that we put in. You know, I’ve got a lot of reps with all those guys, and I’m super excited to see what Casey does whenever he is in the game. He’s definitely a great player. He’s going to make a lot of plays in this league.”

McCloud also helped the Falcons pick up 29 first downs last season.

“Ray-Ray’s played a lot of football,” Penix said. “Obviously, he played at a high level last year and made a lot of great plays for us, so I don’t expect (anything) less from him.”

The Falcons also have four receivers on the practice squad and could use a game-day promotion from that group of Chris Blair, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins.

“Whoever else gets in there, we feel confident in those guys,” Penix said. “They’re on the field for a reason. It’s because we trust them. We trust that they can make plays.”

Mooney made plays down the field for the Falcons last season, as he had 992 yards receiving. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch and had five touchdowns.

“Casey Washington hasn’t had maybe the opportunities that we thought and what you guys saw out in training camp,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “But he’s definitely a guy that can do that for us.”

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud makes a catch during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud makes a catch during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have given the offense an identity as a team that can run the ball whenever it wants to, opening up the rest of the offense. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier give offense an identity

Falcons’ Darnell Mooney missed practice; considered ‘day to day’

Falcons’ Zac Robinson, Michael Penix Jr. on same page on the sideline

Keep Reading

Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier give offense an identity

A look at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills vs. Falcons ahead of Monday

Falcons’ Zac Robinson, Michael Penix Jr. on same page on the sideline

Featured

Biz of Entertainment/Financial Times Panel

‘We’re coming for your jobs,’ California says of Atlanta’s film industry

Metro Atlanta enters severe drought with no relief in sight

1h ago

Georgia judge charged with DUI after parking lot incident at Jacksonville strip club