Falcons’ Washington, McCloud could combine to replace Mooney’s production

He caught 3 of 6 targets for 33 yards in the opener against the Buccaneers and 1 of 3 for 19 yards against the Commanders.

“I think just the processing of the plays and being able to play fast,” Washington said. “I think that’s huge. In college you get to the point where it’s like I’m just playing football, like it’s just a flow thing. I’m starting to get that feeling back.”

He didn’t get downcast during his time in the league’s concussion protocol.

“It’s just part of the game,” Washington said. “As much as you don’t want injuries to happen, (they) happen. … It’s something that you just have to accept. So it (was horrible) to be out for that time.”

He was elated to return.

“When I got the chance to get cleared and get back on the field, I just went right back to putting my foot on the gas and trying to stay ready for my opportunities,” said Washington, who noted he’s had a couple of concussions before.

Last season, he spent most of his time on the scout team working with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“That’s a great thing anytime the quarterback feels like he has confidence to throw you the ball,” Washington said.

Penix believes Washington, McCloud and fellow receiver KhaDarel Hodge will help replace Mooney’s production.

“I feel great about them,” Penix said. “I feel great about anybody that we put in. You know, I’ve got a lot of reps with all those guys, and I’m super excited to see what Casey does whenever he is in the game. He’s definitely a great player. He’s going to make a lot of plays in this league.”

McCloud also helped the Falcons pick up 29 first downs last season.

“Ray-Ray’s played a lot of football,” Penix said. “Obviously, he played at a high level last year and made a lot of great plays for us, so I don’t expect (anything) less from him.”

The Falcons also have four receivers on the practice squad and could use a game-day promotion from that group of Chris Blair, Nick Nash, Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins.

“Whoever else gets in there, we feel confident in those guys,” Penix said. “They’re on the field for a reason. It’s because we trust them. We trust that they can make plays.”

Mooney made plays down the field for the Falcons last season, as he had 992 yards receiving. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch and had five touchdowns.

“Casey Washington hasn’t had maybe the opportunities that we thought and what you guys saw out in training camp,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “But he’s definitely a guy that can do that for us.”

