Braves’ Matt Olson wins Fielding Bible Award for first base

Sports Info Solutions announced the winners. The awards are determined by a “panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test, and any other factors that they wish to utilize,” per SIS.

Braves slugger Matt Olson earned the Fielding Bible Award at first base, a prestigious honor given to the best defender at each position across both leagues annually. It’s Olson’s fifth time earning the nod (2018-20, 2024-25).

Olson won the award unanimously. He led all first baseman with 17 defensive runs saved, which according to SIS, equaled the highest total by a first baseman over the past 15 years. He led his position with 145 assists. SIS added that Olson performed well in the Range Runs Saved metric and added four runs through double plays, bunt defense and “good fielding plays.”

He’s now tied with Albert Pujols for the most first-base Fielding Bible Awards since the honor’s inception in 2006. He’s the only Braves first baseman to win the honor.

Olson is a two-time Gold Glove winner and was named a finalist for the second consecutive year last week. Those watching the Braves nightly could attest to Olson’s value at first, where he ranked among baseball’s best defenders even before joining the Braves ahead of the 2022 season.

San Francisco catcher Patrick Bailey received the overall player Fielding Bible Award for player of the year. The Cubs won the team honor. Former Braves starter Max Fried, in his first season with the Yankees, won as the most outstanding defensive pitcher. He also won in 2020.