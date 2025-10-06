Atlanta United loses late at LAFC

Atlanta United goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert #42 dribbles the ball during the first half of the match against Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday October 5, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United had shut out LAFC until the 86th minute, when a header by Enea Mihaj dropped right to Denis Bouanga, whose volley from close range at the back post secured the victory.

Until the goal, Atlanta United played the type of compact defense that manager Ronny Deila has wanted to see most of the season. The hosts had taken 13 shots to Atlanta United’s 3 before the goal.

That Atlanta United, which had one of the worst defenses in MLS, kept LAFC from scoring until so long was a surprise. LAFC scored 17 goals in its previous six matches. All were scored by either Bouanga or Son Heung-min.

Atlanta United has just one win from its past 16 matches and was shut out for the 11th time in its 32nd match. It has two matches remaining before it ends what its record (5-15-12) will show as the worst season in its history.

Deila’s lineup was composed of Jamal Thiare, Miguel Almirón, Alexey Miranchuk, Bartosz Slisz, Steven Alzate, Pedro Amadro, Ronald Hernandez, Juan Berrocal, Stian Gregersen, Mihaj and Jayden Hibbert. It was the first time that Berrocal, Gregersen and Mihaj started together.