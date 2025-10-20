Georgia Tech Logo
Announcement of kickoff time for Georgia Tech-North Carolina State delayed

Yellow Jackets travel to Raleigh on Nov. 1.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King runs the ball during the first half of its Nov. 21, 2024,game against N.C. State. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
46 minutes ago

The ACC on Monday delayed the announcement for a kickoff time for the Yellow Jackets’ next road game.

No. 7 Georgia Tech and North Carolina State are scheduled to meet Nov. 1. The game time and TV network will be made after Saturday’s games.

Tech (7-0, 4-0 ACC) hosts Syracuse at noon Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Wolfpack of N.C. State (3-4, 1-2 ACC) travel to Pittsburgh for a 3:30 p.m. tilt Saturday.

Other scheduled games for Nov. 1 include: Duke at Clemson (noon), No. 19 Louisville at Virginia Tech (3:30 p.m.), Pittsburgh at Stanford (3:30 p.m.) and Wake Forest at Florida State (7:30 p.m.). No. 9 Miami at SMU, No. 12 Notre Dame at Boston College and Virginia at California have also had kickoff times for their respective matchups put on hold until Saturday.

Tech has not played at N.C. State since 2020, when it lost 23-13. The Jackets are 9-7 in Raleigh, North Carolina, but have played there only three times since 2011.

On Nov. 21 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Tech beat the Wolfpack 30-29 thanks to quarterback Aaron Philo’s 18-yard rushing touchdown with 22 seconds remaining.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

