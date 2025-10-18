Georgia Tech ‘A special group of men’ find a way to win again Yellow Jackets overcome Duke upset bid. Georgia Tech's Haynes King is a bit reason the undefeated Yellow Jackets are off to their best start since 1966 at 7-0 and keep finding ways to win. (Ben McKeown/AP)

Before the start of the fourth quarter, the song “Jump” by Van Halen played loudly inside Wallace Wade Stadium. Appropriate, as the motto for No. 12 Georgia Tech football in 2025 has been to take that next jump forward as a program. The Yellow Jackets went out and scored 17 points in a span of less than nine minutes to take control of the ballgame and outlast Duke in a 27-18 victory. The final score wasn’t quite indicative of how much a struggle the Blue Devils were throughout for Tech, yet once again this 2025 team continues to not be rattled by anything thrown their way.

“It’s a special group of kids. Men. Special group of men. They are,” Tech coach Brent Key said with his white hat flipped backward, the word “jump” written on one side. Tech (7-0, 4-0 ACC) trailed 10-7 early in the second half but, in all honesty, could have been in way worse shape. Duke outgained Tech 238-110 in the first half, made 14 first downs and averaged six yards a play. But the Blue Devils had a drive end at the Tech 1 with a fumble, another drive that ended at the Tech 25 with a botched field goal and another drive that ended at the Tech 29 with a missed field goal. RELATED No. 12 Georgia Tech downs Duke, 7-0 for the first time since 1966 Coach Manny Diaz’s team had averaged 42.6 points per game in three straight wins. It had 10 before a desperation touchdown with 73 seconds to play.

“When you boss a game like we did for the first 37 minutes and only have a three-point lead, at some point a team as good as Tech, they’re gonna have a response,” Diaz said.

Even after a 95-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Tech’s Omar Daniels in the first quarter, it never really truly felt like the Jackets could sustain any sort of momentum Saturday. Perhaps this team doesn’t need it. Tech turned the ball over in three straight possessions to start the season at Colorado. It gave up leads of 13-0 and 21-14 at home to Clemson. It trailed Wake Forest 20-3 on the road. The Jackets won all those games and won Saturday after being down 10-7 in the third quarter and not scoring an offensive touchdown until there was less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. “I think something we have as team right now is a lot of veteran leadership,” tight end Josh Beetham, who transferred to Tech from Michigan after the Wolverines won the 2023 national championship, said. “We have a lot of old guys on this team. Just a lot of dudes that have been through a lot of things, ups and downs. We’re prepared to face anything when it comes to the football game.” RELATED SpooKEY season: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key goes all out for Halloween “We have a veteran group of leaders and nobody really panics. At times, some people rip into each other, but that’s just brotherly love,” Tech quarterback Haynes King said. “At the end of the day nobody really panics. Toward the end of the game, everybody almost has that same goal, that same mentality that we’re gonna will ourselves to win, whatever it is, we’re gonna find a way.”