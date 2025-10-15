AJC Varsity

$17.6M indoor practice facility part of $246M North Clayton High project

A three-hole golf course and facilities will cost $9.9 million.
An indoor football facility at the new North Clayton High School campus will run $17.6 million. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
An indoor football facility at the new North Clayton High School campus will run $17.6 million. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
By
20 minutes ago

The Clayton County school board approved a $246 million budget for a new North Clayton High School campus, which will include a 5K running course, three-hole golf course and indoor football practice facility.

During a Sept. 29 working session, the board presented a video from Perkins & Will, an Atlanta-based architectural firm, that showed renderings of the campus and the included athletic facilities.

The indoor practice facility carries a price tag of $17.6 million, and the golf course and golf facilities will cost $9.9 million.

No further details were included about the cost or amenities of other athletic facilities, such as the new basketball gym and traditional football fields.

The project is scheduled to be complete in July 2027.

The total guaranteed maximum price was approved at $228,959,598.03, however, fees, furnishings and contingencies brought the total project bond amount to $246,102,376.03.

Renderings of new North Clayton facilities

A rendering of the new North Clayton indoor facility, which is part of a $246 million project. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
A rendering of the new North Clayton indoor facility, which is part of a $246 million project. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
The new North Clayton High School campus will feature a 5K running trail. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
The new North Clayton High School campus will feature a 5K running trail. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
A rendering of the basketball gymnasium at the new North Clayton High School campus. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
A rendering of the basketball gymnasium at the new North Clayton High School campus. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
An aerial-view rendering of the new North Clayton High School campus. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
An aerial-view rendering of the new North Clayton High School campus. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

More Stories

The Latest

081424 hs douglass

Maxwell football projections: LaGrange slight favorite over Troup in key 3A battle

Ron Duncan named Week 5 Falcons High School Coach of the Week

McEachern-Hillgrove game ‘feels like we are turning back the clock a bit’

Keep Reading

One of South Fulton’s largest projects moves forward. Here’s the plan.

$10B project backed by Burt Jones pairs hospital with wave of data centers

Over-55 community with nearly 1,000 homes breaks ground south of Atlanta

Featured

DELTA EMPLOYEE
EXCLUSIVE

Delta flight attendant fired for Kirk-related social post speaks out

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s voters are sticking with her through her political evolution

Truck driver arrested after 8th victim found in wreckage of I-85 crash