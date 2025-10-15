$17.6M indoor practice facility part of $246M North Clayton High project

An indoor football facility at the new North Clayton High School campus will run $17.6 million. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)

A three-hole golf course and facilities will cost $9.9 million.

The indoor practice facility carries a price tag of $17.6 million, and the golf course and golf facilities will cost $9.9 million.

During a Sept. 29 working session, the board presented a video from Perkins & Will, an Atlanta-based architectural firm, that showed renderings of the campus and the included athletic facilities.

The Clayton County school board approved a $246 million budget for a new North Clayton High School campus, which will include a 5K running course, three-hole golf course and indoor football practice facility.

No further details were included about the cost or amenities of other athletic facilities, such as the new basketball gym and traditional football fields.

The project is scheduled to be complete in July 2027.

The total guaranteed maximum price was approved at $228,959,598.03, however, fees, furnishings and contingencies brought the total project bond amount to $246,102,376.03.

Renderings of new North Clayton facilities