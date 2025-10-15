$17.6M indoor practice facility part of $246M North Clayton High project

The Clayton County school board approved a $246 million budget for a new North Clayton High School campus, which will include a 5K running course, three-hole golf course and indoor football practice facility.
During a Sept. 29 working session, the board presented a video from Perkins & Will, an Atlanta-based architectural firm, that showed renderings of the campus and the included athletic facilities.
The indoor practice facility carries a price tag of $17.6 million, and the golf course and golf facilities will cost $9.9 million.
During a Sept. 29 working session, the board presented a video from Perkins & Will, an Atlanta-based architectural firm, that showed renderings of the campus and the included athletic facilities.
The indoor practice facility carries a price tag of $17.6 million, and the golf course and golf facilities will cost $9.9 million.
No further details were included about the cost or amenities of other athletic facilities, such as the new basketball gym and traditional football fields.
The project is scheduled to be complete in July 2027.
The total guaranteed maximum price was approved at $228,959,598.03, however, fees, furnishings and contingencies brought the total project bond amount to $246,102,376.03.
The total guaranteed maximum price was approved at $228,959,598.03, however, fees, furnishings and contingencies brought the total project bond amount to $246,102,376.03.
Renderings of new North Clayton facilities
A rendering of the new North Clayton indoor facility, which is part of a $246 million project. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
The new North Clayton High School campus will feature a 5K running trail. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
A rendering of the basketball gymnasium at the new North Clayton High School campus. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
An aerial-view rendering of the new North Clayton High School campus. (Courtesy of Clayton County Board of Education)
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.