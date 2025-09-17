Worth County coach talks game prep for ‘nemesis’ Fitzgerald matchup

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Worth County coach Jeff Hammond, whose team is ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I entering Friday night’s Region 1 game against No. 9 Fitzgerald. Worth County won the region last season but lost to Fitzgerald in the regular season and the quarterfinals. Worth County is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1990. Fitzgerald has won the past 11 games in the series. Worth County is 26-9 in Hammond’s four seasons. Worth was 11-39 in the five seasons prior. Hammond was Coffee’s offensive coordinator before taking the Worth job in 2022.

1. The first Four Questions we did with you was ahead of the 2022 Fitzgerald game. It was your first season as head coach. Your team was 6-0, having just clinched its first winning season since 2016. Fitzgerald was No. 1. You lost 42-0. You finished 8-3. What was the state of the program then compared to now?

“We weren’t mentally or physically in a position to compete with a team like Fitzgerald. During that season, we were hoping to win games. Now I believe that the players expect to win. They understand that there will be adversity in every game, but they can overcome it and be successful. Also, they have worked extremely hard in the weight room and at practice to be physical enough to compete with great programs. Additionally, the ability to supply nutrition every night of the week has helped their bodies. My board of education and booster club have done an outstanding job of providing us resources to maximize our players.”

