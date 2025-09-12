Week 5’s highest-rated GHSA game features 25 senior college prospects

Buford all-purpose player Tyriq Green, pictured running in a 20-13 win over Milton on Aug. 14, is an AJC Super 11 player and a four-star prospect who has committed to Georgia. Green is one of 14 Buford seniors who are ranked by 247Sports, and they'll take the field Friday against Douglas County, which has 11 ranked seniors of its own. (Jason Getz/AJC)

“As big as this game is being hyped up, it is still just a nonregion game,” White said of Friday’s game, which the Maxwell projections say is the best matchup in the state for Week 5 . “It doesn’t have any true playoff implications. It just shows both teams where they are at, and I think we’ll both get better after this game.”

“As big as this game is being hyped up, it is still just a nonregion game,” White said of Friday’s game, which the Maxwell projections say is the best matchup in the state for Week 5 . “It doesn’t have any true playoff implications. It just shows both teams where they are at, and I think we’ll both get better after this game.”

Douglas County coach Johnny White understands why there is buzz about his team’s trip to Buford this week.

Among the senior prospects from each team (per 247Sports) are commitments to a who’s-who list of college football programs:

The 2026 rankings by 247Sports chart 206 seniors in Georgia. These two teams make up 8% of all those ranked seniors in the state this year.

Among the senior prospects from each team (per 247Sports) are commitments to a who’s-who list of college football programs:

The 2026 rankings by 247Sports chart 206 seniors in Georgia. These two teams make up 8% of all those ranked seniors in the state this year.

As noted by AJC Varsity , if a college team had commitments from all 25 players in Friday’s game, that class would rank No. 20 on the 247Sports Composite. It would be one spot ahead of Oklahoma.

Douglas County (3-1) has 11 senior college recruits. The two teams feature seven players who hold at least a four-star ranking.

“It is a special, talented group,” White said of Buford(3-0). “Coach (Bryant) Appling does an unbelievable job with his players. So a lot of that is not just talent, but being coached well and rising to the occasion.”

According to AJC Varsity’s Todd Holcomb, the game brings together more major Football Bowl Subdivision talent than any other in Georgia this fall. There are 14 seniors on Buford with a prospect profile on 247Sports.

As noted by AJC Varsity , if a college team had commitments from all 25 players in Friday’s game, that class would rank No. 20 on the 247Sports Composite. It would be one spot ahead of Oklahoma.

Douglas County (3-1) has 11 senior college recruits. The two teams feature seven players who hold at least a four-star ranking.

“It is a special, talented group,” White said of Buford(3-0). “Coach (Bryant) Appling does an unbelievable job with his players. So a lot of that is not just talent, but being coached well and rising to the occasion.”

According to AJC Varsity’s Todd Holcomb, the game brings together more major Football Bowl Subdivision talent than any other in Georgia this fall. There are 14 seniors on Buford with a prospect profile on 247Sports.

It is far more intriguing to view the game as a matchup of two teams with perhaps the biggest collection of college commits ever in Georgia, which is easier to do now because almost every elite Power 4 prospect commits before the start of their senior season.

When taking into account underclassmen, the matchup gains more traction as one of the most talent-laden games in GHSA history.

Joshua Sam-Epelle, a 6-foot-9 OT at Douglas County, is the nation’s No. 141-ranked junior. Four-star Adryan Cole, a junior safety on the Tigers, ranks No. 157 overall for 2027. There are also three other juniors in this matchup who are already nationally rated, and Buford has a pair of sophomores showing up in the 2028 national rankings.

Has White ever seen a game with more prospects? The veteran coach had to think about that one.

It brought to mind watching Ronald Curry and Allen Iverson on Friday nights in Virginia, he said. White was also the defensive coordinator on a 2004 Creekside team that featured arguably the best DB in GHSA history, Eric Berry. “Ronald Curry is the best player I’ve ever seen,” White said. “Ronald Curry is 1A and Eric Berry is 1B. For me.” It brought to mind watching Ronald Curry and Allen Iverson on Friday nights in Virginia, he said. White was also the defensive coordinator on a 2004 Creekside team that featured arguably the best DB in GHSA history, Eric Berry. “Ronald Curry is the best player I’ve ever seen,” White said. “Ronald Curry is 1A and Eric Berry is 1B. For me.”

Several Buford players have caught his eye this week, but the one who inspires the most concern is senior Tyriq “Ty Boogie” Green. The do-everything dynamo committed to Georgia over the summer.

“Now, on film, ‘Ty Boogie’ is unbelievable over there at Buford,” White said. “I have no idea about his best position. No idea. He scares you all over the place. For us, the best position is him on the sideline, but that’s not going to happen.”