VOTE: Should Brian Snitker return as Braves manager, or not?

The Braves’ record hit its low point this season after a 5-1 loss at home against Miami on Aug. 8. Their record stood at 48-67 after that game, and they were on pace to finish the season with 94 losses.
Then came a turnaround.
The Braves hit a hot streak and won 10 of their next 12 games. Overall, they won 28 of their 47 games after Aug. 8 on their way to finishing with a 76-86 record.
Through the first 70% of the schedule, it seemed almost certain that manager Brian Snitker wouldn’t return for another season. His contract is about to expire and many observers thought Snitker would retire, but now that doesn’t appear as certain.
So, what is your view? Should the Braves sign Snitker to a new contract?