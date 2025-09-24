Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and 4 other Hawks make ESPN’s top 100

The national outlook on the Hawks appears to be on the rise. Several players have been named top 100 players in the NBA by ESPN.

To arrive at their rankings, ESPN queried their panel of experts, made up of 150 reporters, editors, producers and analysts, to vote on head-to-head player matchups from more than 20,000 possible pairings. They predicted which of the players would have the better 2025-26 season among the pairings.

ESPN continues to roll out its top 100, with 100-51 announced Tuesday and 50-11 revealed Wednesday. The top 10 will be announced Thursday.

With Trae Young ranked No. 29, however, there probably won’t be a Hawks player on that list.

Here are the Atlanta players who came out on top:

29th: Trae Young

44th: Jalen Johnson

50th: Kristaps Porzingis

55th: Dyson Daniels

79th: Onyeka Okongwu

96th: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Hawks as a team have had two to three players in the rankings over the past three seasons.

The national outlook on the Hawks appears to be on the rise. Several players have been named top 100 players in the NBA by ESPN.

To arrive at their rankings, ESPN queried their panel of experts, made up of 150 reporters, editors, producers and analysts, to vote on head-to-head player matchups from more than 20,000 possible pairings. They predicted which of the players would have the better 2025-26 season among the pairings.

ESPN continues to roll out its top 100, with 100-51 announced Tuesday and 50-11 revealed Wednesday. The top 10 will be announced Thursday.

With Trae Young ranked No. 29, however, there probably won’t be a Hawks player on that list.

Here are the Atlanta players who came out on top:

29th: Trae Young

44th: Jalen Johnson

50th: Kristaps Porzingis

55th: Dyson Daniels

79th: Onyeka Okongwu

96th: Nickeil Alexander-Walker