Prince Avenue coach Jon Richt: His dad ‘definitely much calmer’ on sideline

“I hope it mirrors the way that he handles kids as human beings. But also, he’s definitely much calmer than I am on the sideline. When I’m calling plays on offense, I’m pretty calm, but when the defense is out there and I get to yell at the referees a little bit, I do get a little animated more than he used to. So, there are things that you take from him and things that you’re just like ‘That’s just not me.’ So, you’ve got to go do your own thing. But hopefully the way that he develops human beings is something that my coaching style mirrors.”

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is first-year Prince Avenue Christian coach Jon Richt , whose team is 4-1 entering tonight’s Region 8-2A opener at Hart County. Richt — a former Prince Avenue, Clemson and Mars Hill quarterback — was Prince Avenue’s offensive coordinator for three seasons before being promoted this offseason to replace Greg Vandagriff , now head coach at Tennessee’s Lakeway Christian. Before that, Richt worked on Miami’s staff under his father, Mark Richt , who was Georgia’s coach from 2001 to 2015. He also was an offense assistant for one season with the Buffalo Bills.

2. Your quarterback, Ben Musser, is now the full-time starter after sharing the position on the 2024 state runner-up team. He’s thrown for 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. What have you seen from his development that gives you so much confidence in him?

“Ultimately, he got a year of playing quarterback. Before, he was probably the best athlete on the field every time he stepped on the field. So, he could get away with a lot of things, just being an athlete. Now he’s really developing into a quarterback, into a distributor, into somebody who can actually run the offense well. We worked really hard with him last year teaching him, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to make every play. You can make plays when they’re there, that’s what’s great about your ability.’ But the great thing about our system is if you play within it, it allows you to let other people help you. We’ve got a lot of great and productive players around him, and that’s what makes our offense special and really dynamic right now. He’s developed into a great leader and a great distributor to everybody else.”

