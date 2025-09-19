Predicting Georgia’s 2026 SEC schedule ahead of Tuesday announcement

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is brought down by Georgia linebacker D'Andre Walker and defensive lineman Tyler Clark in 2018. Georgia was set to visit Oklahoma again in 2023, but that game was scrapped after the Sooners announced they were joining the SEC. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The SEC confirmed it will announce the three annual opponents and the matchups and sites for the 2026 schedules Tuesday.

The schedules will have three annual opponents and six rotating foes, ensuring that every four-year athlete gets a home and away game against every conference member. "When you start from the fan perspective and you think about a ninth SEC opponent and what it allows us to do in terms of schedule variability now that you can guarantee that we're going to play every SEC opponent at least once every two years," Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said earlier this month. "You're going to get them at home and on the road once every four years. I think that's good. When you talk to fans and the desire for higher quality opponents and then knowing the rotation and being able to plan the next four years, you'll be able to come out and plan your next four years and say, 'I'm going to go to this trip in this year.' I think that's good for fans."

From a Georgia perspective, there’s a ton of intrigue and moving parts that come with the schedule. For one, Georgia previously had four nonconference games on its schedule: Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Louisville and Georgia Tech. One of those games will have to be dropped. Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech satisfies the SEC’s rule of playing one nonconference Power Four opponent.

On the conference front, the Bulldogs faced Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Mississippi State and Texas over the previous two years. If the SEC follows through on the desire for teams to see more of the league, most of those schools will be cycling off the schedule.