Michael Harris II has first career 20-20 season

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates after hitting a double in the eighth inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, September 26, 2025, in Atlanta. Pittsburgh Pirates won 9-3 over Atlanta Braves. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

They lost 9-3 to the Pirates on Friday evening in the opener to their final series at Truist Park. It was just the Braves’ second loss in the past two weeks, though, but the team was long eliminated from serious postseason contention.

The Braves are two games away from moving past this disappointing season.

A positive: Outfielder Michael Harris II earned his first career 20-20 season (20 homers and 20 stolen bases). It’s a bright spot in a mostly frustrating campaign for Harris.

“He’s fought through some adversity,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It hasn’t been smooth sailing for him, that’s for sure. And he’s battled through it all and hung in there with himself.”

Starter Joey Wentz surrendered four runs on eight hits in four innings. He had a 4.92 ERA in 14 games for the Braves, his third organization this season, and he started very well before his performance dipped to more expected levels.

“We were searching for guys to cover these starts, and I think he took advantage of his opportunity pretty well,” Snitker said. Wentz is eligible for arbitration, so it remains to be seen whether the Braves will decide to retain him, but Snitker expressed comfort in Wentz as an option while the team explores its depth during spring training.