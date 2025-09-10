AJC Varsity McEachern flag football ‘hungry’ for repeat state championship The team’s senior class has only lost three games in its career. McEachern's Desirae Holley (center) drives against Lambert's Hadley Sonmez (left) and Paige Wentworth during the GHSA Division 4 Flag Football State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. McEachern, who won 26-6 over Lambert, appears primed for a repeat title. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Desirae Holley used the word “tranquil” to describe winning McEachern’s first state championship last season. The senior receiver further explained the tranquility as relief after two years of regular season domination before falling short in the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

Holley's class is 70-3 through three seasons. McEachern wins Division 4 flag football title, completes 28-0 season "It was a weight off my shoulders," Holley said. "Because as a freshman, seeing all the seniors crying and then finally becoming a junior to see the wins." But tranquility was nowhere to be found at McEachern's first day of tryouts on Monday, the start of the 2025 flag football season. Over 70 players raced around the field, scrapping for 50/50 balls and flag pulls. It's exactly what McEachern coach Jake Burgdorf loves to see as he leads the program into a new era as defending champions. The Indians will start the regular season at Roswell at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Top 10 performances from Falcons’ Girls Flag Football Showcase McEachern appears primed for a repeat title. The Indians have experience, talent, strong culture and good coaching. But they’re also at higher risk of self-satisfaction, which Burgdorf is attacking head-on.

"Every great team fights complacency because the girls get used to winning, and again, the senior class has lost three games in their entire career," Burgdorf said. "So they're used to winning, but at times, if you're not careful, you walk out on the field and you take an opponent lightly." McEachern has readopted a T-shirt slogan from last season: "Work Harder, Nobody Cares." McEachern's head coach Jake Burgdorf celebrates their victory over Lambert in the GHSA Division 4 Flag Football State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. The Indians will start the regular season at Roswell at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The slogan, which always keeps the focus on the next achievement, might fit McEachern even better this year. The Indians were strong last season, but they hadn't yet lifted that elusive state championship trophy. Seniors like Holley have achieved glory, and now they get to decide how much they want to do it again.

“I just want everybody to know that even though we won it last year, we’re not sleeping,” Holley said. “We’re still working day in, day out. We’re still grinding to get the next state champion, we’re never tired, we’re always hungry and we’re never going to stop being hungry. “I want it again. And especially for my senior year, this is personal.” Falcons offer new GHSA grants to grow flag programs, make football safer McEachern played 32 games this summer and practiced three times per week with weight training and conditioning. With 21 regular season games scheduled for the next 10 weeks, McEachern needs to keep its appetite up if it wants another undefeated season. But Burgdorf isn’t focused on the record. He says improvement is about finding new ways to get better, not maintaining the same on-field result.

McEachern's Ava Couzens (right) runs for a first down against Lambert's Grayson Moody during the GHSA Division 4 Flag Football State Championship game. McEachern played 32 games this summer and practiced three times per week with weight training and conditioning. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024) The fourth-year head coach focuses on building a player-led culture that sharpens minute details. "Just doing the little things right, and the girls can sit here, and they can lead all the stretches," Burgdorf said. "In weight training most days, they lead in the weight room. "Ultimately, that is what a winning program does, is have leaders within the program that are not afraid to step on people's toes if they're not doing the right thing, and we have encouraged that." Junior safety, receiver and quarterback Ava Couzens compares it to a family atmosphere. The team enjoys each other — but like siblings, they're close enough to push each other, too.