Lane Kiffin’s daughter dating former Georgia prep star at LSU subplot for game

The Ole Miss game could be the league’s most important Saturday. Here’s how to watch each SEC game.
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin looks downfield at his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
By
30 minutes ago

There’s a case to be made that LSU at Ole Miss is the most important game in the SEC this week.

At the very least, the 3:30 p.m. game in Oxford, Mississippi, makes a case for having the most unique subplot among SEC games.

Landry Kiffin, Lane’s 20-year-old daughter, revealed on social media on Monday that she’s dating LSU team captain Whit Weeks, a former Georgia prep standout from Oconee County High School.

Lane Kiffin, known for his social media savvy and humor on the “X” platform, responded to the news by posting a family picture featuring Landry as a child, captioned, “Will be rooting for Rebs!!!”

Weeks is a preseason All-SEC linebacker from Watkinsville, Georgia, who led Oconee County High School to the Georgia 3A state semifinals in 2022.

Weeks’ father, David, played on the offensive line at Georgia from 1991-1995, and has two other sons playing at LSU, West and Zach.

As for the importance of the LSU-Ole Miss game itself, Kiffin didn’t hesitate to note the significance in his opening remarks on the SEC coaches teleconference.

“To play at home and for first place in the SEC, and to play a top-three team in the country in LSU is an awesome opportunity,” Kiffin said.

A check of the SEC standings proved Kiffin correct — the Rebels will indeed be in first place with a win over the Tigers by virtue of having the most wins in the league (3) with no losses.

A look at the AP Top 25 poll also makes the case that LSU-Ole Miss could be considered the SEC’s marquee matchup on Saturday — not Alabama at Georgia — when one considers the four teams’ rankings and records:

• No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

• No. 5 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

• No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC)

• No. 17 Alabama (2-1, 0-0 SEC)

The Alabama at Georgia game at 7:30 p.m. in Athens has added flair because of the recent history of the teams, as they have won the past five SEC championships between them, and 10 of the last 11.

The SEC might once again run through Athens — home of the defending league champion Bulldogs — but it’s fair to consider the LSU-Ole Miss outcome could ultimately hold more weight depending on how the season shakes out.

The SEC revealed this week that LSU and Ole Miss will continue to face one another annually moving forward in a new schedule model that features each league program playing three set teams each season, while rotating the other six games in a nine-game league schedule.

Georgia football future SEC opponents, locations announced for 2026 through 2029 seasons

Kiffin said he understands the Rebels keeping LSU and Mississippi State as annual opponents, but he didn’t hold back on the SEC office assigning Oklahoma as the Rebels’ third annual opponent.

“Oklahoma’s really disappointing, you know, we don’t have anything in common with them, or our fans,” Kiffin said. “So that doesn’t make any sense at all, and so that’s unfortunate with so many great teams that we played for a long time here.”

Here’s a look at this week’s games involving SEC teams, and how and when to watch them:

Notre Dame -4.5 at Arkansas, noon ABC

Utah State at Vanderbilt -23.5, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

LSU at Ole Miss -1.5, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Auburn at Texas A&M -6.5, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee -7.5 at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama at Georgia -3.5, 7:30 p.m., ABC

UMass at Missouri -43.5, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Kentucky at South Carolina -5.5, 7:45 p.m. SEC Network

Odds to win the SEC, per DraftKings.com on Sept. 25:

Georgia +290

Texas +360

Alabama +475

LSU +550

Texas A&M +1000

Ole Miss +1100

Oklahoma +1500

Missouri +2200

Tennessee +2500

Vanderbilt +4000

Auburn +5000

Florida +7000

Arkansas +15,000

Mississippi State +20,000

South Carolina +30,000

Kentucky +30,000

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

