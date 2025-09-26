Lane Kiffin’s daughter dating former Georgia prep star at LSU subplot for game

There’s a case to be made that LSU at Ole Miss is the most important game in the SEC this week.
At the very least, the 3:30 p.m. game in Oxford, Mississippi, makes a case for having the most unique subplot among SEC games.
Landry Kiffin, Lane’s 20-year-old daughter, revealed on social media on Monday that she’s dating LSU team captain Whit Weeks, a former Georgia prep standout from Oconee County High School.
Lane Kiffin, known for his social media savvy and humor on the “X” platform, responded to the news by posting a family picture featuring Landry as a child, captioned, “Will be rooting for Rebs!!!”
Weeks is a preseason All-SEC linebacker from Watkinsville, Georgia, who led Oconee County High School to the Georgia 3A state semifinals in 2022.
Weeks’ father, David, played on the offensive line at Georgia from 1991-1995, and has two other sons playing at LSU, West and Zach.
As for the importance of the LSU-Ole Miss game itself, Kiffin didn’t hesitate to note the significance in his opening remarks on the SEC coaches teleconference.
“To play at home and for first place in the SEC, and to play a top-three team in the country in LSU is an awesome opportunity,” Kiffin said.
A check of the SEC standings proved Kiffin correct — the Rebels will indeed be in first place with a win over the Tigers by virtue of having the most wins in the league (3) with no losses.
A look at the AP Top 25 poll also makes the case that LSU-Ole Miss could be considered the SEC’s marquee matchup on Saturday — not Alabama at Georgia — when one considers the four teams’ rankings and records:
• No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC)
• No. 5 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC)
• No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC)
• No. 17 Alabama (2-1, 0-0 SEC)
The Alabama at Georgia game at 7:30 p.m. in Athens has added flair because of the recent history of the teams, as they have won the past five SEC championships between them, and 10 of the last 11.
The SEC might once again run through Athens — home of the defending league champion Bulldogs — but it’s fair to consider the LSU-Ole Miss outcome could ultimately hold more weight depending on how the season shakes out.
The SEC revealed this week that LSU and Ole Miss will continue to face one another annually moving forward in a new schedule model that features each league program playing three set teams each season, while rotating the other six games in a nine-game league schedule.
Kiffin said he understands the Rebels keeping LSU and Mississippi State as annual opponents, but he didn’t hold back on the SEC office assigning Oklahoma as the Rebels’ third annual opponent.
“Oklahoma’s really disappointing, you know, we don’t have anything in common with them, or our fans,” Kiffin said. “So that doesn’t make any sense at all, and so that’s unfortunate with so many great teams that we played for a long time here.”
Here’s a look at this week’s games involving SEC teams, and how and when to watch them:
Notre Dame -4.5 at Arkansas, noon ABC
Utah State at Vanderbilt -23.5, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
LSU at Ole Miss -1.5, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Auburn at Texas A&M -6.5, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee -7.5 at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama at Georgia -3.5, 7:30 p.m., ABC
UMass at Missouri -43.5, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Kentucky at South Carolina -5.5, 7:45 p.m. SEC Network
Odds to win the SEC, per DraftKings.com on Sept. 25:
Georgia +290
Texas +360
Alabama +475
LSU +550
Texas A&M +1000
Ole Miss +1100
Oklahoma +1500
Missouri +2200
Tennessee +2500
Vanderbilt +4000
Auburn +5000
Florida +7000
Arkansas +15,000
Mississippi State +20,000
South Carolina +30,000
Kentucky +30,000