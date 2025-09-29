Kickoff time for No. 17 Georgia Tech’s game vs. Virginia Tech announced

Georgia Tech's Aaron Philo passes downfield against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Robert Simmons/AP 2024)

On Monday, the ACC announced the Yellow Jackets and the Hokies are scheduled to square off at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be televised live by ACC Network.

No. 17 Georgia Tech will meet longtime rival Virginia Tech for an afternoon kickoff.

Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) is off this week before facing Virginia Tech for the 21st time and 19th time since 2004. The Jackets beat Wake Forest 30-29 in overtime Saturday to become one of 20 remaining undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0) has won two consecutive games after firing coach Brent Pry on Sept. 14 after the team’s 0-3 start. Interim coach Philip Montgomery has led Virginia Tech to wins over Wofford at home and at North Carolina State, respectively. The Hokies host Wake Forest on Saturday before turning their attention to Georgia Tech.

The Hokies have won 12 of the previous 20 meetings with the Jackets, including the 2024 matchup in Blacksburg, Virginia, where quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Kyle Efford did not play in a 21-6 final.

On Oct. 11, Georgia Tech will be going for its first 6-0 start to a season since 2011.