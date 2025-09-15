Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Kickoff time announced for No. 18 Georgia Tech’s trip to Wake Forest

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) tries to run past Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) tries to run past Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By
44 minutes ago

A kickoff time has been announced for No. 18 Georgia Tech’s matchup with Wake Forest later this month.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0 ACC) will face the Demon Deacons at noon Sept. 27 at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will be televised live by either ESPN or ESPN2.

Tech, which hosts Temple at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, is 24-8 all-time against Wake Forest, has won four consecutive in the series and four consecutive at Wake Forest.

The Jackets last played Wake Forest on Sept. 23, 2023, and won 30-16 at Allegacy Stadium. Running back Jamal Haynes had 95 yards rushing and a touchdown in that win, while quarterback Haynes King threw for 222 yards and two scores. Tech’s defense forced five takeaways.

The Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1 ACC) began the season with a one-point win over Kennesaw State and 42-10 victory over Western Carolina before losing to N.C. on Thursday. Wake Forest is off this weekend.

Tech will be looking to start 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2017.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Tech Clemson

Haynes King ‘truly epitomizes what the Heisman Trophy is,’ Brent Key says

45m ago

Georgia Tech back in the AP Top 25 after thrilling win over Clemson

Georgia Tech now going for first 4-0 start in 11 years

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech aiming not to make battle with No. 12 Clemson bigger than it is

Georgia Tech back in the AP Top 25 after thrilling win over Clemson

Georgia Tech’s kickoff time for game against Temple announced

Featured

Delta employees are under investigation because of content “related to the recent murder of activist Charlie Kirk” that “went well beyond healthy, respectful debate,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a companywide memo Friday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Delta suspends employees for social posts related to Charlie Kirk’s killing

As Tech, UGA celebrate, a historic first for state’s Division I teams

Suspect arrested after North Georgia officer shot in line of duty