Kickoff time announced for No. 18 Georgia Tech’s trip to Wake Forest

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) tries to run past Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0 ACC) will face the Demon Deacons at noon Sept. 27 at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will be televised live by either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0 ACC) will face the Demon Deacons at noon Sept. 27 at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will be televised live by either ESPN or ESPN2.

A kickoff time has been announced for No. 18 Georgia Tech’s matchup with Wake Forest later this month.

Tech, which hosts Temple at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, is 24-8 all-time against Wake Forest, has won four consecutive in the series and four consecutive at Wake Forest.

The Jackets last played Wake Forest on Sept. 23, 2023, and won 30-16 at Allegacy Stadium. Running back Jamal Haynes had 95 yards rushing and a touchdown in that win, while quarterback Haynes King threw for 222 yards and two scores. Tech’s defense forced five takeaways. The Jackets last played Wake Forest on Sept. 23, 2023, and won 30-16 at Allegacy Stadium. Running back Jamal Haynes had 95 yards rushing and a touchdown in that win, while quarterback Haynes King threw for 222 yards and two scores. Tech’s defense forced five takeaways.

The Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1 ACC) began the season with a one-point win over Kennesaw State and 42-10 victory over Western Carolina before losing to N.C. on Thursday. Wake Forest is off this weekend.

Tech will be looking to start 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2017.