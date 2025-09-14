How Top 25 should look: Georgia Tech worthy of ranking

Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford (left) runs after making a reception during the first half Saturday, Sept. 13. 2025, against Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets won 24-21. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

SEC action was roaring, an ACC shake-up continues and the top teams in the Big Ten remained on cruise control on Saturday.

The top of the AP Top 25 poll doesn’t figure to change too much, but Clemson, South Carolina and Notre Dame could suffer precipitous drops or even be on the outside looking in after falling in upset losses.