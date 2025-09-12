Haynes King status included in first availability report for Tech-Clemson

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King arrives with other players and coaches before the start of the Georgia Tech home opener against Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Sept, 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Two more reports are coming before kickoff, by 8 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday.

New for this season, ACC member institutions are required to provide public reports on the availability of players before each conference game. Reports will identify when a player’s availability to participate in the coming contest is uncertain for any reason.

The ACC released its availability report Thursday ahead of Georgia Tech’s game against No. 12 Clemson, which is scheduled for noon Saturday.

The policy is intended to promote the well-being of players and institutional staff members, the protection of sensitive information, and the integrity of competition, according to the ACC.

“We’ll follow the procedures that have been given and do what we’re required to do,” Tech coach Brent Key said Tuesday about the league’s required availability report.

For Tech, quarterback Haynes King, defensive back Rodney Shelley and defensive end A.J. Hoffler are listed as available, defensive end Ronald Triplette is questionable, and running backs Trelain Maddox and Chad Alexander, defensive backs D.J. Moore and Savion Riley, and defensive line Shymeik Jones will all be out. For Clemson, wide receiver Antonio Williams, safety Khalil Barnes, and offensive linemen Elyjah Thurmon and Tristan Leigh are questionable, while 11 Tigers were ruled out.

The initial availability report is released two nights before the game and no later than 8 p.m. That report is then required to be updated the next day before 8 p.m. and then finally on the day of the game two hours before scheduled kickoff.