Hawks training camp starts next week; here’s a reminder of how we got here

Atlanta Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh (facing) talks with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young following an introductory press conference for their 2025 first round draft pick Asa Newell at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The team will head back to the court when training camp begins Tuesday, with several new faces in uniform.

A few of those additions came in splashy moves from the revamped front office, and they raised some expectations among Hawks fans for the season.

This offseason, the Hawks added All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis via a three-team trade. They also signed wings Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. The Hawks also made a few ancillary moves that added depth to the frontcourt.

Here’s a recap of the roster moves the Hawks made during the 2025 offseason:

June 24