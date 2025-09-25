Hawks training camp starts next week; here’s a reminder of how we got here

Hawks basketball is back.
The team will head back to the court when training camp begins Tuesday, with several new faces in uniform.
A few of those additions came in splashy moves from the revamped front office, and they raised some expectations among Hawks fans for the season.
This offseason, the Hawks added All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis via a three-team trade. They also signed wings Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. The Hawks also made a few ancillary moves that added depth to the frontcourt.
Here’s a recap of the roster moves the Hawks made during the 2025 offseason:
June 24
- Three-team trade: The Hawks agree to acquire Kristaps Porzingis and a 2026 second-round pick from the Celtics. Sent Georges Niang and a 2031 second-round pick to the Celtics. Dealt Terance Mann and a 2025 first-round pick (No. 22) to the Nets.
The move became official July 7.
June 25
- On the night of the NBA Draft, the Hawks agree to trade the 13th overall pick to the Pelicans and acquire the No. 23 selection. They also acquired a 2026 first-round pick (more favorable of the Pelicans or the Bucks).
- With the No. 23 pick, the Hawks select Georgia forward Asa Newell.
July 1
-The Hawks agree to terms for a sign-and-trade agreement to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Timberwolves.
The move became official July 6 as part of an NBA-record, seven-team trade that also sent veteran center Clint Capela to the Rockets.
- The Hawks agree to terms to sign sharpshooter Luke Kennard. They announced Kennard’s signing July 9.
July 3
- Signed Newell to a rookie contract.
- Signed Eli Ndiaye to a two-way deal.
July 10
Signed Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract.
July 11
- Signed forward Nikola Djurisic to a one-year contract.
July 18
- Signed Keaton Wallace to a two-way contract.
Aug. 18
- Signed N’Faly Dante to a multiyear contract.
Sept. 15
- The Hawks trade Kobe Bufkin, the 15th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, to the Nets for cash considerations.
The Hawks also signed several players to Exhibit 10 contracts, which are one-year, non-guaranteed minimum-salary agreements.
It allows NBA teams to sign players to contracts and bring them into training camp to compete for roster spots.
Players can be converted to a two-way contract or waived. If the player is waived, the team can designate him to its G League team in order to retain his G League rights.
Aug. 19
- Signed Caleb Houstan to an Exhibit 10 deal.
Sept. 3
- Signed Javan Johnson and Dwight Murray Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts.
Sept. 4
- Waived Javan Johnson and Dwight Murray Jr.
Sept. 10
- Signed Charles Bassey to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Sept. 11
- Signed Kobe Johnson to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Sept. 24
- Signed Lamont Butler and Malik Williams to an Exhibit 10 contract.
The Hawks can bring up to 20 players into training camp and through the exhibition season.
They currently have 13 players signed to standard contracts, with three players on two-way deals. The Hawks could convert one of those two-way players to a standard contract. They could then convert one of the players on an Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way.
Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.
* Projected starter
The Hawks will have to make another main roster addition because NBA teams must carry a minimum of 14 players on their rosters. They will have to have their roster set by 5 p.m. Oct. 20.
They open their regular season Oct. 22 against the Raptors at State Farm Arena.