Hawks deal former first-round pick to Nets

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin dribbles away from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Cleveland. (David Dermer/AP)

Kobe Bufkin struggled to find consistent playing time due to several injuries during his first two years in the league.

Kobe Bufkin struggled to find consistent playing time due to several injuries during his first two years in the league.

Bufkin was selected 15th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. But the 21-year-old struggled to find consistent playing time due to several injuries during his first two years in the league.

The Hawks have traded guard Kobe Bufkin to the Nets, according to a league source familiar with the situation. In return, the Hawks received cash for the former first-round pick.

The former Michigan Wolverine dealt with a shoulder injury last season that limited him to 10 regular-season games before undergoing season-ending surgery in January 2025. A fractured left thumb and a left big toe sprain limited his rookie season.

In 27 games, Bufkin averaged 5 points, 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

With the Bufkin trade, the Hawks have opened up a roster spot with training camp set to begin in two weeks.

The Hawks currently have 14 players signed to standard contracts and three players on two-way deals. The Hawks signed, then waived forward Javan Johnson and guard Dwight Murray to Exhibit 10 contracts, which allowed them to retain their G League rights.