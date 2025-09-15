Hawks deal former first-round pick to Nets

The Hawks have traded guard Kobe Bufkin to the Nets, according to a league source familiar with the situation. In return, the Hawks received cash for the former first-round pick.
Bufkin was selected 15th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. But the 21-year-old struggled to find consistent playing time due to several injuries during his first two years in the league.
The former Michigan Wolverine dealt with a shoulder injury last season that limited him to 10 regular-season games before undergoing season-ending surgery in January 2025. A fractured left thumb and a left big toe sprain limited his rookie season.
In 27 games, Bufkin averaged 5 points, 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
With the Bufkin trade, the Hawks have opened up a roster spot with training camp set to begin in two weeks.
The Hawks currently have 14 players signed to standard contracts and three players on two-way deals. The Hawks signed, then waived forward Javan Johnson and guard Dwight Murray to Exhibit 10 contracts, which allowed them to retain their G League rights.
The Hawks then signed center Charles Bassey and guard Kobe Johnson to Exhibit 10 contracts last week.