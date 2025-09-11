Hall, Burnett, Howard Lowe selected for Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall, pictured coaching against Ole Miss in June, retired after 32 seasons with the Yellow Jackets. (Eldon Lindsay/Georgia Tech Athletics 2025)

Burnett won the 2011 Super Bowl as a member of the Packers.

In three seasons at Tech, Burnett made 14 career interceptions, including seven in 2008, to finish second all time in the Tech football record book. The College Park native helped the Yellow Jackets to 27 wins in three seasons, as well as back-to-back ACC Coastal Division championships and ACC Championship Game appearances. He was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and went on to have a 10-year career in the NFL — playing eight seasons with the Packers (2010-17), one with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2018) and one with the Cleveland Browns (2019).

One of the most decorated defensive backs in Tech football history, Burnett was named first-team All-America by Pro Football Weekly, second-team by Rivals, Sports Illustrated and Sporting News and third-team by Phil Steele in 2008. He was twice named to the All-ACC second team in 2008 and 2009.

The 70th induction ceremony is scheduled to held Feb. 21 at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon.

A trio of Georgia Tech legends — former football standout Morgan Burnett, Hall of Fame baseball coach Danny Hall and NCAA champion Chaunté Howard Lowe – have been selected to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Tech’s most successful baseball coach in program history, Hall became the coach of the Jackets in 1994. In 32 seasons, he coached Tech to seven ACC regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 25 NCAA Tournament berths and three College World Series appearances.

Tech's most successful baseball coach in program history, Hall became the coach of the Jackets in 1994. In 32 seasons, he coached Tech to seven ACC regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 25 NCAA Tournament berths and three College World Series appearances.

Hall was a five-time ACC coach of the year. He retired with a 1,452-793-1 coaching record, including a 1,244-676 record at Tech, and ranks ninth in NCAA history for career wins. He was inducted to the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2023 and named an honorary alumnus of Tech in 2024. A four-time Olympian, Lowe is one of the most decorated high jumpers in Tech history. Lowe earned 13 all-ACC honors, six All-America accolades and three NCAA Championships and was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

A 2008 graduate with a degree in economics, Lowe made her first Olympic appearance in 2004. She went on to become a four-time Olympian, also participating in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, earning a bronze medal in 2008 in the high jump.