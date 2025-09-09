Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech hoops picks up commitment from Tri-Cities forward

Jalan Wingfield plans to play for the Yellow Jackets next season, according to On3 Sports.
Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire calls out to his team during a game against Clemson on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at McCamish Pavilion. Tech’s 2026 recruited class is ranked third in the ACC and eighth nationally. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program picked up its second commitment toward the 2026 signing class and second 4-star prospect.

Jalan Wingfield, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward at Tri-Cities High School, plans to play for the Yellow Jackets next season, according to On3 Sports. Wingfield is considered a 4-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, a top 150 player nationally and one of the top 11 players in the state.

At Tri-Cities as a junior, Winfield averaged 16 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, two assists and 1.4 steals per game. He led his team to a state championship (with 20 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks in the 5A title game win over Woodward Academy) following in the footsteps of his father, Dontonio Wingfield, who won four state championships at Westover High School in Albany. Dontonio played at Cincinnati and four seasons in the NBA.

Jalan Wingfield announced on social media in August that Tech was one of seven programs he was seriously considering, along with Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kennesaw State, Mississippi, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. ESPN ranks Wingfield as the No. 99 player in the 2026 class and fifth-best prospect in Georgia.

Wingfield joins forward Moustapha Diop (Overtime Elite) as part of Tech’s 2026 recruited class, which is ranked third in the ACC and eighth nationally.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

