Georgia Tech hoops picks up commitment from Tri-Cities forward

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program picked up its second commitment toward the 2026 signing class and second 4-star prospect.
Jalan Wingfield, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward at Tri-Cities High School, plans to play for the Yellow Jackets next season, according to On3 Sports. Wingfield is considered a 4-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, a top 150 player nationally and one of the top 11 players in the state.
At Tri-Cities as a junior, Winfield averaged 16 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, two assists and 1.4 steals per game. He led his team to a state championship (with 20 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks in the 5A title game win over Woodward Academy) following in the footsteps of his father, Dontonio Wingfield, who won four state championships at Westover High School in Albany. Dontonio played at Cincinnati and four seasons in the NBA.