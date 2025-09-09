Georgia Tech hoops picks up commitment from Tri-Cities forward

At Tri-Cities as a junior, Winfield averaged 16 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, two assists and 1.4 steals per game. He led his team to a state championship (with 20 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks in the 5A title game win over Woodward Academy) following in the footsteps of his father, Dontonio Wingfield, who won four state championships at Westover High School in Albany. Dontonio played at Cincinnati and four seasons in the NBA.