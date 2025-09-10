Georgia Tech Georgia Tech aiming not to make battle with No. 12 Clemson bigger than it is The Jackets have the opportunity to knock off the rival Tigers for the first time in 11 years. Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (1) celebrtaes his touchdown against the Gardner-Webb during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Georgia Tech is trying its darndest not to make Saturday larger than it is. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) host No. 12 Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium, a matchup kicking off at noon and televised by ESPN. Tech is asking fans to wear white, there is a pregame concert by Flo Rida scheduled and the Jackets have the opportunity to knock off the rival Tigers for the first time in 11 years.

But the Jackets promise — promise — they aren’t putting any extra weight into the matchup, one that could have ACC title-game ramifications by season’s end. “I think we prepare the same way every week, no matter who the opponent is,” Tech left tackle Ethan Mackenny said Wednesday. “I think Clemson is a very talented defense. Very, very talented. But we’re not gonna treat them any differently than every other week. We’re gonna go in, nameless, faceless opponent. We’re gonna go play; we’re gonna play hard.” Mackenny and his line mates surely recognize, however, that Clemson is a different beast. The Tigers’ defensive front includes preseason all-ACC selections T.J Parker at end and Peter Woods at tackle. The Jackets also will have to be aware at all times of where preseason all-ACC selection linebackers Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown line up. The Tigers have 12 tackles for loss over their first two games, and five sacks. They also held LSU to 108 yards and 3.48 rushing yards per carry and Troy to 78 rushing yards and 2.44 yards per carry.

Tech, which makes its hay on the ground, will have to be at the top of its game at the line of scrimmage.

“I see a team that looks reminiscent of eight years ago, nine years ago,” Tech coach Brent Key said on the “Gramlich & Mac Lain” podcast, referencing the Clemson team that won the 2016 national title and the 2017 team that lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals. “Especially when you look at the defensive front, the corners, the way they play. Their defensive line is, obviously, very good. Very talented.” Offensively, the Tigers have yet to find their stride, but are no less dangerous. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, projected by CBS Sports to be the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft and ranked by ESPN as the No. 4 quarterback in the ’26 draft class, will be playing in his 40th game for the Tigers on Saturday. Klubnik is coming off a season where he threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns and also ran for 463 yards and seven scores. The Austin, Texas, native is protected by preseason all-ACC picks Blake Miller at tackle and Ryan Linthicum at center. Klubnik has wide receivers Antonio Williams and Bryan Wesco Jr., among others, to throw to in the passing game (although Williams has been sideline because of injury). “Shoot, everything that you would probably hear I believe is true. I see it on film myself,” Tech cornerback Jy Gilmore said. “I feel like (Klubnik) is one of the better quarterbacks, just like the receiving corps, that we’re gonna face, so, shoot, we gotta be on our ‘A’ game because I’m pretty sure he’s most likely gonna bring his. So we’re preparing, doing our best to prepare so we can put on a show for Saturday. Definitely a premier quarterback that we gotta be ready for.