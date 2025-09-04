State Sports Report Georgia Southern’s Clay Helton expecting an emotional return to USC But the Eagles’ coach is more concerned with how his players will react once inside one of the more iconic stadiums in the nation. Coach Clay Helton knows it will be an emotional time when he takes Georgia Southern into Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. But Helton is more concerned with how his players will react when they meet a storied football program inside one of the more iconic stadiums in the nation. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Clay Helton knows it will be an emotional time when he takes Georgia Southern into Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. He spent 12 years on the coaching staff at USC, including six full seasons as the head coach, and won't be immune to the feelings, some good and some bad, that come with his return. But Helton is more concerned with how his players will react when they meet a storied program at one of the more iconic stadiums in the nation.

"My excitement is for the kids, to be honest," Helton said. "I've got some guys on the team that this was their first flight, let alone coming to California. And to walk into the coliseum is such a place of history." Georgia Southern, which lost its opener at Fresno State, is a 28.5-point underdog to the Trojans (1-0). Helton joined the USC staff as quarterbacks coach in 2010 and became offensive coordinator in 2013 under Lane Kiffin. He replaced Kiffin as coach during the 2015 season, and finished his tenure there with a 46-24 record that included a victory in the 2017 Rose Bowl. During his USC tenure, Helton saw many instances where the visiting team was overwhelmed and intimidated simply by walking into the LA Coliseum. He doesn't want that to happen to his team, so the Eagles will be taking a walk-through at the stadium Friday to help tamp down the shock and awe.

‘This team is hungry’: Georgia Southern football riding momentum of winning season “I remember being there as a coach, and teams would walk into it for the first time and you could just see the players’ eyes and how big they were,” Helton said. “You already knew you had a step ahead, a leg up, because they had to get over that.

"I mean, you can feel the ghosts in there. You can feel the … national championships. You can feel all the great players that have played there. There's a torch being lit. There's a big white horse with a Trojan riding around on it. It's a spectacle, and if you're not ready for it, it can get you." While Helton is doing everything he can to reduce the performance anxiety for the players, he knows the return will be emotional for him. During his tenure at Southern Cal, Clay Helton saw many instances where the visiting team was overwhelmed and intimidated simply by walking into the LA Coliseum. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP 2021) "USC was just an unbelievable experience for me," he said. "I know I'll hug a lot of necks when I get in town on Friday, but when we wake up Saturday, we've got a job to do." At least Georgia Southern won't be jet-lagged. After losing to Fresno State, the Eagles stayed on the West Coast to prepare for Saturday's game. Georgia Southern is using the Dallas Cowboys' training facility in Oxnard, about 60 miles north of Los Angeles, and will take buses to the game Saturday.