Georgia leads in NFL players per capita — again

There were 143 former Georgia high school players on opening-week active rosters. The AJC posted its own list of former Georgia players in the NFL before the Sept. 4 NFL season opener.

The NFL’s list includes only active players. The AJC’s included those on injured reserve.

Georgia’s 143 on active opening-day rosters equaled one per 74,808 Georgia residents. Next per capita are Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to NFL research. Louisiana was the most recent state other than Georgia to hold the per-capita lead in 2021.

