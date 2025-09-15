AJC Varsity

Georgia leads in NFL players per capita — again

Hillgrove’s 7 is most among U.S. public schools
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end and Hillgrove alumnus Evan Engram makes a touchdown catch during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason NFL football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
58 minutes ago

Georgia has the most NFL players per capita among states for the fourth year in a row, according to NFL data.

Hillgrove High’s seven NFL players are the most among public schools nationally.

There were 143 former Georgia high school players on opening-week active rosters. The AJC posted its own list of former Georgia players in the NFL before the Sept. 4 NFL season opener.

The NFL’s list includes only active players. The AJC’s included those on injured reserve.

Georgia’s 143 on active opening-day rosters equaled one per 74,808 Georgia residents. Next per capita are Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to NFL research. Louisiana was the most recent state other than Georgia to hold the per-capita lead in 2021.

Georgia’s 143 NFL players rank fourth overall behind Texas (199), Florida (179) and California (143). The next-highest is North Carolina with 70. There were 30 NFL players from Georgia’s Gwinnett County alone. Only 17 states have more than that.

Hillgrove and another Georgia high school, North Gwinnett, can claim to have more NFL players than any other public high school.

Hillgrove’s seven are Bradley Chubb (Dolphins), Evan Engram (Broncos), Reuben Lowery (Ravens), Jaylen McCollough (Rams), Myles Murphy (Bengals), Chig Okonkwo (Titans) and Jalen Royals (Chiefs).

More than 140 players from Georgia are on NFL active rosters as season nears

The NFL lists North Gwinnett with five, but a sixth, Bengals cornerback DJ Turner, was a junior starter on North Gwinnett’s 2017 state-championship team.

Turner transferred to IMG Academy, a Florida boarding school, for his senior year before going to Michigan. The NFL categorizes players by the last high school they attended.

North Gwinnett’s other five are Barrett Carter (Bengals), Jordan Hancock (Bills), Jared Ivey (Seahawks), Josh Downs (Colts) and Tyler Goodson (Colts). No other public schools have more than five.

IMG Academy, with 17, has the most alumni in the NFL, though most are not from Florida. Those include Turner but also Nolan Smith and Warren Brinson, who played two seasons at Savannah private schools.

Florida private schools American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas have the next most NFL players with nine apiece.

NFL players by state per capita

1 per 74,908 - Georgia

1 per 78,945 - Louisiana

1 per 92,540 - Mississippi

1 per 96,621 - Alabama

1 per 98,506 - D.C.

1 per 120,325 - Florida

1 per 121,273 - Hawaii

1 per 136,317 - Utah

1 per 140,391 - Maryland

1 per 146,460 - Texas

1 per 193,604 - United States

NFL players by state

199 - Texas

179 - Florida

165 - California

143 - Georgia

70 - North Carolina

59 - Louisiana

57 - Ohio

55 - Illinois

55 - Michigan

52 - Alabama

50 - New Jersey

44 - Maryland

44 - Pennsylvania

41 - Virginia

33 - Tennessee

32 - Mississippi

32 - South Carolina

30 - Arizona

30 - Missouri

26 - Indiana

26 - Wisconsin

24 - Utah

