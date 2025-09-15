Georgia leads in NFL players per capita — again

Georgia has the most NFL players per capita among states for the fourth year in a row, according to NFL data.
Hillgrove High’s seven NFL players are the most among public schools nationally.
There were 143 former Georgia high school players on opening-week active rosters. The AJC posted its own list of former Georgia players in the NFL before the Sept. 4 NFL season opener.
The NFL’s list includes only active players. The AJC’s included those on injured reserve.
Georgia’s 143 on active opening-day rosters equaled one per 74,808 Georgia residents. Next per capita are Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to NFL research. Louisiana was the most recent state other than Georgia to hold the per-capita lead in 2021.
Georgia’s 143 NFL players rank fourth overall behind Texas (199), Florida (179) and California (143). The next-highest is North Carolina with 70. There were 30 NFL players from Georgia’s Gwinnett County alone. Only 17 states have more than that.
Hillgrove and another Georgia high school, North Gwinnett, can claim to have more NFL players than any other public high school.
Hillgrove’s seven are Bradley Chubb (Dolphins), Evan Engram (Broncos), Reuben Lowery (Ravens), Jaylen McCollough (Rams), Myles Murphy (Bengals), Chig Okonkwo (Titans) and Jalen Royals (Chiefs).
The NFL lists North Gwinnett with five, but a sixth, Bengals cornerback DJ Turner, was a junior starter on North Gwinnett’s 2017 state-championship team.
Turner transferred to IMG Academy, a Florida boarding school, for his senior year before going to Michigan. The NFL categorizes players by the last high school they attended.
North Gwinnett’s other five are Barrett Carter (Bengals), Jordan Hancock (Bills), Jared Ivey (Seahawks), Josh Downs (Colts) and Tyler Goodson (Colts). No other public schools have more than five.
IMG Academy, with 17, has the most alumni in the NFL, though most are not from Florida. Those include Turner but also Nolan Smith and Warren Brinson, who played two seasons at Savannah private schools.
Florida private schools American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas have the next most NFL players with nine apiece.
1 per 74,908 - Georgia
1 per 78,945 - Louisiana
1 per 92,540 - Mississippi
1 per 96,621 - Alabama
1 per 98,506 - D.C.
1 per 120,325 - Florida
1 per 121,273 - Hawaii
1 per 136,317 - Utah
1 per 140,391 - Maryland
1 per 146,460 - Texas
1 per 193,604 - United States
199 - Texas
179 - Florida
165 - California
143 - Georgia
70 - North Carolina
59 - Louisiana
57 - Ohio
55 - Illinois
55 - Michigan
52 - Alabama
50 - New Jersey
44 - Maryland
44 - Pennsylvania
41 - Virginia
33 - Tennessee
32 - Mississippi
32 - South Carolina
30 - Arizona
30 - Missouri
26 - Indiana
26 - Wisconsin
24 - Utah