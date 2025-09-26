Georgia announces contract extensions for 4 head coaches

Georgia men's basketball coach Mike White is one of four head coaches to agree to contract extensions with the university. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The contracts are for basketball, track, tennis and equestrian coaches, three of whom led teams to national titles last season.

Smith-Gilbert, Bernstein and Boenig all led their respective programs to national titles last season at Georgia. White led Georgia basketball to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2015 season .

“These coaches were part of an outstanding year for Georgia Athletics and continue to build their programs for future success,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “They each represent our department in a first-class manner and serve as exceptional role models for our current and future student-athletes. We look forward to many great days ahead.”

The University of Georgia announced it has agreed to contract extensions with men’s basketball coach Mike White, track and field coach Caryl Smith-Gilbert, women’s tennis coach Drake Bernstein and equestrian coach Meghan Boenig.

White will enter his fourth season at Georgia this fall. Through three seasons in charge of the program, Georgia is 56-46. His contract now runs through 2031.

Smith-Gilbert took over the men's and women's track and field program in 2021. She was named the SEC Women's Coach of the Year in 2025, with Georgia women's track and field team winning the school's first outdoor national championship in program history. Smith-Gilbert's contract will now run through 2031.

Bernstein guided Georgia's women tennis team through a dominant season last year, with the Bulldogs winning the national indoor title, the SEC Championship and the national outdoor championship. He is entering his third year at Georgia after taking over for legendary coach Jeff Wallace. Bernstein's deal, like White's and Smith-Gilbert's, runs through 2031.

Boenig has been at Georgia since 2001, serving as the school’s only equestrian coach. Following last season’s national championship, the program now has won eight national titles in her time with the program. Boenig’s contract was extended through the 2029 season.