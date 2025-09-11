Hawks Logo
Former Hawks center Jason Collins undergoing treatment for brain tumor

Collins played three seasons with the Hawks, helping them to two consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Jason Collins drives against Charlotte Bobcats Kwame Brown (right) during the first half at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 17, 2010. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
55 minutes ago

The NBA announced Thursday that former Hawks center Jason Collins, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

In a statement on behalf of Collins and his family, the NBA said:

“NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being.”

Collins, 46, played three seasons with the Hawks, helping them to two consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

He became the first openly gay athlete to play in either of the four major professional leagues in 2014 when he played for the Nets.

Takeaways from Hawks’ schedule, including a tough start and back-to-backs

Collins was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft out of Stanford by the Rockets. He later was dealt to the Nets in a draft-day trade.

In addition to the Hawks and Nets, Collins suited up for the Grizzlies, Celtics and Wizards.

