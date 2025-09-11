Former Hawks center Jason Collins undergoing treatment for brain tumor

Jason Collins drives against Charlotte Bobcats Kwame Brown (right) during the first half at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 17, 2010. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Collins played three seasons with the Hawks, helping them to two consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The NBA announced Thursday that former Hawks center Jason Collins, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

In a statement on behalf of Collins and his family, the NBA said: