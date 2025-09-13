Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons leave kicker Younghoe Koo at home to go with Parker Romo

Peachtree City’s Romo tried out for the position earlier this week.
Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo attempts a field goal in the last seconds of last week's game, but he misses. This week he'll be staying home as the Falcons head to Minnesota. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo attempts a field goal in the last seconds of last week's game, but he misses. This week he'll be staying home as the Falcons head to Minnesota. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Kicker Younghoe Koo will not travel with the team for the Falcons’ game against the Vikings at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Falcons announced Saturday.

The team elevated kicker Parker Romo to the active roster from the practice squad as a standard practice-squad elevation to replace Koo.

Koo missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt last week with 2 seconds to play in the Falcons’ 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay. The team brought in several kickers this week on tryouts before signing Romo, who is from Peachtree City and McIntosh High School, to the practice squad.

The Falcons also placed safety Jordan Fuller (knee) on injured reserve and signed wide receiver David Sills V to the 53-man roster.

The Falcons (0-1) are set to face the Vikings (1-0) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons vs Buccaneers

Falcons injury report: Darnell Mooney, Drake London cleared for Vikings game

Bijan Robinson determined to get Falcons’ rushing attack back on track

Penix, McCarthy to meet in rematch of title game on prime-time NFL stage

Keep Reading

Vote: Should the Falcons keep kicker Younghoe Koo?

Could Peachtree City’s Parker Romo be answer to Falcons’ kicking woes?

Falcons to bring in competition for kicker Younghoe Koo

Featured

rendering oakland cemetery

For the first time in 145 years, you can reserve a spot at Oakland Cemetery

Four decades after her body was found in Cobb woods, she finally has a name

Ex-Stonecrest mayor who embezzled federal COVID funds is off November ballot