Falcons leave kicker Younghoe Koo at home to go with Parker Romo

Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo attempts a field goal in the last seconds of last week's game, but he misses. This week he'll be staying home as the Falcons head to Minnesota. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Peachtree City’s Romo tried out for the position earlier this week.

The team elevated kicker Parker Romo to the active roster from the practice squad as a standard practice-squad elevation to replace Koo.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kicker Younghoe Koo will not travel with the team for the Falcons’ game against the Vikings at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Falcons announced Saturday.

Koo missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt last week with 2 seconds to play in the Falcons’ 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay. The team brought in several kickers this week on tryouts before signing Romo, who is from Peachtree City and McIntosh High School, to the practice squad.

The Falcons also placed safety Jordan Fuller (knee) on injured reserve and signed wide receiver David Sills V to the 53-man roster.

The Falcons (0-1) are set to face the Vikings (1-0) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.