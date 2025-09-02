Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons make a couple of practice squad moves

(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
53 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. were signed to the Falcons practice squad on Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Brandon Parker was released.

Perkins, 25, who’s 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds, was drafted in the third round (98th overall) out of Oklahoma by New England in 2021. He has played in seven NFL games with Denver in 2023.

Barrow, 6-3, and 283 pounds, played in college at Miami and Michigan State. He was with the Falcons during training camp after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints

Falcons make a couple of practice squad moves

53m ago

Ex-Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff headed to the Saints as consultant

It’s Falcons opening week; here’s what you need to know to catch up

Keep Reading

Falcons will need strong Penix-to-London connection this season

Falcons set 53-man roster, Kaleb McGary out for the season

‘Project Pass Rush’ ready for first test in Falcons’ season opener vs. Bucs

Featured

India Tarriffs

Georgia has recruited India for business. Some entrepreneurs fear new tariffs.

Insider vs. Outsider: The race for Atlanta City Council president

Unrest among Atlanta attorneys drives unprecedented legal market growth