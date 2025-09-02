Falcons make a couple of practice squad moves

FLOWERY BRANCH — Outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. were signed to the Falcons practice squad on Tuesday.

Perkins, 25, who’s 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds, was drafted in the third round (98th overall) out of Oklahoma by New England in 2021. He has played in seven NFL games with Denver in 2023.

Barrow, 6-3, and 283 pounds, played in college at Miami and Michigan State. He was with the Falcons during training camp after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent.