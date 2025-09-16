Falcons Logo
Falcons add CB to practice squad

Cornerback Keith Taylor was signed to the practice squad by the Falcons on Tuesday. (Atlanta Falcons Twitter)
By
1 hour ago

Cornerback Keith Taylor was signed to the practice squad by the Falcons on Tuesday.

Taylor, who played at Washington, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2021 draft.

Taylor, 26, is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He has played with the Panthers (2021-22) and Chiefs (2023-24). Taylor has appeared in 45 NFL games and made five starts.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

