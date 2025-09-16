Falcons add CB to practice squad

Cornerback Keith Taylor was signed to the practice squad by the Falcons on Tuesday.
Taylor, who played at Washington, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2021 draft.
Cornerback Keith Taylor was signed to the practice squad by the Falcons on Tuesday.
Taylor, who played at Washington, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2021 draft.
Taylor, 26, is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He has played with the Panthers (2021-22) and Chiefs (2023-24). Taylor has appeared in 45 NFL games and made five starts.