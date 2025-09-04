Sports Dream dominates Sparks without All-Star Gray Five players score in double figures in 86-75 victory. Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10), who had 19 points in Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Sparks, drives against New York Liberty forward Kennedy Burke (22) during the first half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena, Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC 13 minutes ago link copied

The Atlanta Dream showed they could win without star Allisha Gray, answering the bell in a big way Wednesday night. Gray, a three-time All-Star, was sidelined with a left knee injury and did not play after a game-time decision. Her teammates stepped up, with four of five starters scoring in double figures, leading the Dream to an 86-75 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The win improved the Dream to 27-14 and gave them a 2-0 edge in the season series against the Sparks, who fell to 19-21. The Dream also extended their streak of balanced scoring, marking the third consecutive game with five players in double figures, fueled by strong rebounding, crisp ball movement and consistent offensive execution. Trailing by 14 early in the fourth, Kelsey Plum kept the Sparks within reach, driving to the basket on a contested layup and drawing a foul on Te-Hina Paopao. Dearica Hamby added a free throw on the next possession, cutting the Dream’s lead to 76-66 with three minutes elapsed. That would be as close as Los Angeles would get. Rhyne Howard and Maya Caldwell drilled clutch 3-pointers a few possessions later, pushing the Dream’s advantage to 16, their largest of the game. In the third quarter, Brionna Jones powered inside for back-to-back finishes, securing her 12th double-double of the season and stretching the Dream’s lead to 60-47. Moments later, Jordin Canada threaded a pass to Caldwell, who cut to the rim for an easy layup. The Sparks answered late in the third, closing the period on a 9-4 run, trimming the deficit to 70-61 and setting up a fourth-quarter push.

The Dream started taking command of the game in the second quarter, opening with an 11-1 run capped by Naz Hillmon’s finish at the rim. After Hamby scored an easy layup for Los Angeles, Hillmon answered again, taking a feed from Canada and converting to push the Dream’s lead to 14, their largest of the night.