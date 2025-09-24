Drake Baldwin homers, but Braves win streak ends in loss to Nationals

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

On Wednesday afternoon, Baldwin homered for the 19th time this season, increasing his candidacy to be the franchise’s 10th Rookie of the Year, as the team lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

With a loss Wednesday, the Braves will not close the season with 14 consecutive wins, although catcher Drake Baldwin’s National League Rookie of the Year campaign gathered steam.

The defeat ended the team’s 10-game win streak, its longest since 2022. In front of a sparse afternoon crowd, Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder was effective, giving up three earned runs over seven innings. In his final start of the year, Elder continued his strong finish. His ERA for five starts in September was 3.13.

The Braves offense, which had hit .307 and averaged 7.5 runs per game during its win streak, managed six hits off the Nationals, although three were solo home runs.

The Braves (75-84) will conclude the season with a three-game series against Pittsburgh that begins Friday.