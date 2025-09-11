Chris Sale strikes out 9 but Braves drop series to Cubs

Sale, in his third start since returning from the 60-day injured list, fared OK Wednesday in the Braves 3-2 loss to the Cubs at Truist Park. The reigning Cy Young winner surrendered three runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out nine while walking one.

“I think I was decent early on but as the game went on, I really only had one pitch,” Sale said. “The changeup was non-existent. I threw one competitive changeup tonight. Slider was good, I just couldn’t locate my fastball in. If I’m going to be successful, I have to get that pitch in to righties. Even some of those strikeouts on fastballs, they were fastballs right now the middle. Command was not great.”

It says a lot about Sale that this was his worst outing since returning. Before Wednesday, Sale had allowed two runs on seven hits over 12-2/3 innings against the Phillies and Mariners. He’d surrendered one run or fewer in eight consecutive starts dating to May 16, which was the longest streak by a starter in franchise history.

Sale had stressed the importance of finishing this season healthy so he could have a normal offseason. All’s well on that end, and the Braves will need him 100% next spring as they try to return to postseason-caliber form.

Credit to the Braves’ bullpen, which held the Cubs scoreless for four innings. The unit has fared terribly lately with a 7.36 ERA this month, third worst in the majors behind the Twins (8.47) and Yankees (7.71). The Braves have used 13 relievers this month, so a large portion of that is players who won’t factor into the club’s future.