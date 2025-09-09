Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder sharp for fourth straight start as Braves beat Cubs

Sparked by an Ozzie Albies home run, the Braves scored three runs in the first inning.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By
5 minutes ago

Bryce Elder has quietly assembled a nice finish to the season.

Elder allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings Monday in the Braves’ 4-1 victory over the Cubs, the latest in a successful string of starts that’s made for his encouraging conclusion.

Elder’s ERA ballooned to 6.29 on Aug. 19. He’s lowered it to 5.35 in four starts since. Elder hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of those outings. He’s allowed one or no runs in his past three. He’s also covered at least six innings in each start.

It’s a welcome turnaround by Elder, who could again compete to be at the backend of the Braves’ rotation next spring.

The Braves scored three runs in the first inning, sparked by another Ozzie Albies home run. The switch-hitting second baseman launched his fourth homer from the right side, continuing his marvelous second half that has rebuilt faith in him as the team’s solution at his position.

Albies has hit .286 with an .821 OPS in the second half after posting a .220 average and .606 OPS before the All-Star break. He’s unquestionably been one of the team’s bright spots down the stretch. And it seems inevitable the team will pick up his $7 million club option.

Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.97) starts for the Braves Tuesday against Cubs righty Cade Horton (9-4, 2.78), who’s competing against Braves catcher Drake Baldwin for Rookie of the Year honors.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

