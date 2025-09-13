Atlanta Braves Braves crushed by Astros for 82nd loss Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep #64 throws a pitch during a game against the Houston Astros on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Atlanta, at Truist Park. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Hurston Waldrep’s impressive season hit a speed bump on Friday, as the Braves’ rookie allowed eight runs and eight hits in an 11-3 loss to the Astros. Making his season debut at the MLB Speedway Classic on August 2, Waldred had amassed a 1.33 ERA in seven starts before his struggles against Houston. He lasted 4 2/3 innings and saw his ERA jump up to 2.78.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 16th home run in the sixth inning, and Eli White hit a pinch-hit two-run homer for the Braves in the eighth. The defeat gave the Braves their 82nd loss, officially confirming a losing season for the first time since 2017. Zach Cole hit a home run in his first major league at-bat, and Jose Altuve hit his 25th homer of the season. Cole was 3 for 4 with four RBIs after being called up from Triple-A Sugar Land. Christian Walker was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Jake Meyers was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Houston used a bullpen game, starting rookie Jayden Murray, who threw three scoreless innings and gave up one hit in his first MLB start and third appearance. AJ Blubaugh (3-1) and Nick Hernandez threw one scoreless inning apiece before Colton Gordon gave up three runs in the final four innings for his first save.

The Astros entered the day tied with the Seattle Mariners for first place in the AL West. A six-run fifth inning put the game out of reach for Houston. The Astros scored all six with two outs, with Walker and Mauricio Dubón delivering two-run singles, and Meyers and Cole hitting RBI singles. Key moment Cole’s home run in the third inning came on the first pitch he saw, a 93 mph fastball that he hit 423 feet to center field and scored Meyers. It gave the Astros a 2-0 lead. Key stat The Astros had scored just eight runs in their previous four games. They had 10 after five innings Friday night. Up next Astros RHP Hunter Brown (11-7, 2.25 ERA) will face Braves RHP Bryce Elder (7-9, 5.35) in the second game of the three-game series.