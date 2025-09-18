Atlanta United

Atlanta United ad may hint at next season’s kit

Away jersey design for 2026 may be inspired by the city’s Olympic hosting in 1996.
In 1990, the International Olympic Committee selected Atlanta as the host city for the 1996 Summer Olympics. Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, who served as co-chair of the Atlanta Olympics committee, and his wife, Jean, were bombarded with confetti during this parade soon after the selection. (Eric Williams/AJC 1990)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta United celebrated the 35th anniversary of Atlanta’s selection as host of the 1996 Olympics by purchasing a full-page ad in the Thursday edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It’s on B3, in the sports section.

Important things to watch in Atlanta United’s final 5 matches

That’s nice, you might say, but why would Atlanta United do that?

A theory: MLS teams change their kits every two years. Atlanta United’s secondary, or away, kit is due for a renewal next year.

The main image in the ad is a gold medal and a green ribbon. At the bottom of the ad is a drawing that includes an outline of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the center and on the left and right are doves, which are used during ceremonies at the Games. The drawing also could be replicated as a tag on the back of a jersey. Perhaps next year’s?

The process of designing and producing a full kit with Adidas, the manufacturer, can take as long as two years. So, next year’s kit is designed already. It just won’t be unveiled until either later this year or early next year ahead of the 2026 season.

The team also put out a video on its social media channels celebrating the anniversary.

Atlanta United declined to comment about the ad or a theory that it hints at next year’s new kit.

