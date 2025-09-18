Atlanta United ad may hint at next season’s kit

That’s nice, you might say, but why would Atlanta United do that?

A theory: MLS teams change their kits every two years. Atlanta United’s secondary, or away, kit is due for a renewal next year.

The main image in the ad is a gold medal and a green ribbon. At the bottom of the ad is a drawing that includes an outline of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the center and on the left and right are doves, which are used during ceremonies at the Games. The drawing also could be replicated as a tag on the back of a jersey. Perhaps next year’s?

The process of designing and producing a full kit with Adidas, the manufacturer, can take as long as two years. So, next year’s kit is designed already. It just won’t be unveiled until either later this year or early next year ahead of the 2026 season.

The team also put out a video on its social media channels celebrating the anniversary.

Atlanta United declined to comment about the ad or a theory that it hints at next year’s new kit.

The main image in the ad is a gold medal and a green ribbon. At the bottom of the ad is a drawing that includes an outline of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the center and on the left and right are doves, which are used during ceremonies at the Games. The drawing also could be replicated as a tag on the back of a jersey. Perhaps next year’s?

The process of designing and producing a full kit with Adidas, the manufacturer, can take as long as two years. So, next year’s kit is designed already. It just won’t be unveiled until either later this year or early next year ahead of the 2026 season.

The team also put out a video on its social media channels celebrating the anniversary.