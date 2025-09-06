As of halftime, Georgia hasn’t played an FCS opponent this close since 2016

Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts to a play during the first half against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Those 2016 Bulldogs, playing in coach Kirby Smart’s first home game in his first season at the helm, ended up winning that game over Nicholls 26-24 and finished the year 8-5 (4-4 SEC).

ATHENS — Georgia’s 14-3 lead Saturday at halftime on Austin Peay represents the closest the Bulldogs have played an FCS-level school through the first 30 minutes of a game since 2016, when Nicholls was down only 10-7 at the half.

Smart has won two national titles and three SEC championships since then, and expectations are much higher for the 2025 Bulldogs, who entered the Saturday game against Austin Peay ranked No. 4 and favored by 46.5 points.

Certainly, high enough that Smart expected his team to score a touchdown after it was set up first-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 33 seconds left in the first half.

The Bulldogs, instead, ran five plays without getting into the end zone as time ran out in the half: