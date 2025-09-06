UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

As of halftime, Georgia hasn’t played an FCS opponent this close since 2016

Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts to a play during the first half against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts to a play during the first half against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
40 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia’s 14-3 lead Saturday at halftime on Austin Peay represents the closest the Bulldogs have played an FCS-level school through the first 30 minutes of a game since 2016, when Nicholls was down only 10-7 at the half.

Those 2016 Bulldogs, playing in coach Kirby Smart’s first home game in his first season at the helm, ended up winning that game over Nicholls 26-24 and finished the year 8-5 (4-4 SEC).

Smart has won two national titles and three SEC championships since then, and expectations are much higher for the 2025 Bulldogs, who entered the Saturday game against Austin Peay ranked No. 4 and favored by 46.5 points.

Certainly, high enough that Smart expected his team to score a touchdown after it was set up first-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 33 seconds left in the first half.

The Bulldogs, instead, ran five plays without getting into the end zone as time ran out in the half:

Georgia came out moving the ball with Stockton throwing short, controlled passes, but Frazier fumbled the ball to the Governors after UGA crossed midfield and reached the Austin Peay 47.

The Bulldogs recovered with two lengthy touchdown drives capped by 2-yard scoring runs by Bowens and Frazier before Austin Peay got on the scoreboard with a field goal.

The UGA game started an hour early because of threatening weather and was delayed by lightning at halftime.

About the Author

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

More Stories

The Latest

090625 uga austin peay

As of halftime, Georgia hasn’t played an FCS opponent this close since 2016

40m ago

Georgia football game in weather delay

1h ago

Promising UGA freshman tight end carted off with lower leg injury

1h ago

Keep Reading

QB Ryan Puglisi makes the most of his first game action with Georgia

Everything you need to know about Austin Peay at Georgia

Georgia extends FBS-leading home win streak in dominant fashion

Featured

Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site

Words of Muscogee (Creek) take prominent perches on Macon street signs

The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize