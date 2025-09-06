As of halftime, Georgia hasn’t played an FCS opponent this close since 2016

ATHENS — Georgia’s 14-3 lead Saturday at halftime on Austin Peay represents the closest the Bulldogs have played an FCS-level school through the first 30 minutes of a game since 2016, when Nicholls was down only 10-7 at the half.
Smart has won two national titles and three SEC championships since then, and expectations are much higher for the 2025 Bulldogs, who entered the Saturday game against Austin Peay ranked No. 4 and favored by 46.5 points.
Certainly, high enough that Smart expected his team to score a touchdown after it was set up first-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 33 seconds left in the first half.
The Bulldogs, instead, ran five plays without getting into the end zone as time ran out in the half:
Nate Frazier was stopped for no gain on first-and-goal from the 1.
Stockton threw incomplete to Cash Jones on second down, but a defensive hold gave UGA another first down.
Stockton threw an out-route pass that went through the arms of an Austin Peay defender that Zachariah Branch couldn’t hold in the end zone on first down.
Stockton threw a pass into the back of the end zone that was behind intended receiver Sacovie White-Helton on second down.
Chauncey Bowens was tripped up in the backfield on third down and fell short of the goal line as time expired.
Georgia came out moving the ball with Stockton throwing short, controlled passes, but Frazier fumbled the ball to the Governors after UGA crossed midfield and reached the Austin Peay 47.
The Bulldogs recovered with two lengthy touchdown drives capped by 2-yard scoring runs by Bowens and Frazier before Austin Peay got on the scoreboard with a field goal.
The UGA game started an hour early because of threatening weather and was delayed by lightning at halftime.
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
